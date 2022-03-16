The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Electricians union calls strike at WTTW

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said the station wants changes that will erode union jurisdiction and job protections.

David Roeder By David Roeder
 March 16, 2022 09:13 PM
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has called its first strike at public television station WTTW.

Members of the electricians union called a strike Wednesday night at WTTW-Channel 11, saying the public television station has proposed harmful changes in work jurisdictions and job protections.

Local 1220 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers began striking at 6 p.m. Wednesday after nearly a year of collective bargaining. IBEW said it represents nearly two dozen employees who work as technicians, graphic artists and floor crew members at Window to the World Communications, owner of WTTW.

The workers’ responsibilities include the evening news program Chicago Tonight. Wednesday, the show shifted to a “best of” format rather than provide live news.

“It saddens me that the employer has forced us to take such a drastic action, but our hard-working union members are not willing to bargain away their futures at any cost,” said Local 1220 Business Manager John Rizzo. “The sisters and brothers at Channel 11 deserve a fair and respectable contract that protects their livelihoods and their families. That’s worth fighting for. It’s about jobs.”

The local said this is the first strike it has called against WTTW, where it has had labor deals since the mid-1950s.

The station provided a statement that said, in part: “We work in a rapidly changing industry. Bringing our IBEW contract up to date – to ensure that it is comparable with other media contracts across the city and country – is imperative, will allow us to use current and future technology and will protect jobs. 

“The terms we have proposed in our latest contract offer, which include a highly competitive wage and benefits package, will serve IBEW members, WTTW as an organization, and ultimately the people in our community. Through this important process, we believe we can come together to reach agreement.”

The local said it has filed grievances over the station’s use of nonunion members to do union work. It said that in 4 cases that advanced to arbitration, the union prevailed.

The Latest
The Cook County courthouse in Markham, where a female detainee was sexually assaulted by two men being held there in 2017.
Editorials
Install cameras in Markham courthouse holding cells, quickly
Following a 2017 rape, cameras were promised but haven’t yet been delivered. The procurement process takes time, but improvements in public safety should not take half a decade.
By CST Editorial Board
March 16, 2022 09:00 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses Congress on Mar. 16, asking for more aid against the Russian invasion.
Editorials
A speech from Ukraine’s president, and another $800 million in aid
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky spoke virtually to a joint session of Congress to ask for more military assistance. President Joe Biden responded just hours later, as expected.
By CST Editorial Board
March 16, 2022 09:00 PM
SMOLLETT_031722_03__1_.JPG
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett out of jail pending appeal
Sentenced to five months in jail last week, Smollett spent just six days behind bars.
By Andy Grimm and Sophie Sherry
March 16, 2022 08:44 PM
Former television journalist Merri Dee pictured speaking at the Museum of Broadcast Communication in Chicago in 2013.
Obituaries
Merri Dee, ‘homegrown, broadcasting legend’ who used her powerful voice to speak for crime victims, dead at 85
After she survived a violent 1971 kidnapping, Ms. Dee rallied state politicians to draft the nation’s first Victims’ Bill of Rights in 1992, legislation that was then followed by other states. “Merri Dee has truly made a positive and indelible mark on our city and inspired countless others to follow in her footsteps,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Katie Anthony
March 16, 2022 07:43 PM
The Tin Man, ridden by jockey Victor Espinoza, front right, leads in the 2006 running of the Arlington Million. The race will take place in Kentucky this year.
Casinos and Gambling
And they’re off! To Kentucky? Arlington Million gallops away to Louisville’s Churchill Downs
The highlight of Arlington International Racecourse’s summer thoroughbred racing calendar will happen in Kentucky this year, after the suburban track’s corporate owner sold to the Bears. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said he has “mixed emotions” about the use of part of his village’s name in a race taking place in another state.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 16, 2022 07:37 PM