The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Business News Health

Walmart to stub out cigarette sales in some stores

Walmart is not the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest.

By Anne D'Innocenzio | AP Retail Writer
 March 28, 2022 11:59 AM
SHARE Walmart to stub out cigarette sales in some stores
A Walmart logo forms part of a sign outside a Walmart store,

Walmart said Monday it will decide on a store-by-store basis to end cigarette sales.

AP file

Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator.

Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits.

Walmart is not the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest.

Target ended cigarette sales in 1996 and the drugstore chain CVS Health did the same in 2014.

CVS Health sales in areas outside the pharmacy fell for a few quarters after it pulled tobacco products, and the company had predicted that missing tobacco products would hurt annual earnings by 7 to 8 cents per share.

Overall revenue has grown every year at CVS, however, after a number of acquisitions and changes to its stores bolstered the company’s health care offerings. CVS Health bought the health insurer Aetna in 2017.

Decisions about removing cigarettes at Walmart will be made on a store-by-store basis according to the business and particular market, the company said Monday.

“We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business,” Walmart said in a prepared statement.

Health officials say that cigarette smoking causes about one of every five deaths in the U.S. each year.

Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, announced in 2019 that it was getting out of the vaping business and would stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores and also at Sam’s Clubs. It said at the time the decision was based on “growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity.”

Next Up In News
Car smashes into Brown Sugar Bakery, takes out giant freezer
Austin anti-violence program shows West Side youth the world
Wicker Park artist Megan Williamson shows faces of pandemic Zoom calls: ‘It looks like America to me’
Man charged in West Garfield Park murder arrested a day later in Bronzeville DUI crash: police
Man charged with killing 2 people, holding woman against her will inside home in Gresham
At least 3 people killed, 3 teens among 14 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
The Latest
1332746610.jpg
White Sox
White Sox OF Andrew Vaughn has hip pointer
Andrew Vaughn projected to return to game action in the next one to two weeks.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 28, 2022 12:07 PM
Chris Rock (left) reacts to being confronted on stage by Will Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars telecast.
Entertainment and Culture
Sadly, Will Smith’s slap will leave an indelible mark
While he’s unlikely to lose his Oscar, the actor’s ugly attack will forever tarnish what should have been a night of glory for ‘CODA,’ Ariana DeBose and himself.
By Richard Roeper
March 28, 2022 11:26 AM
The previous Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson visits a preschool classroom at Dawes Elementary School on Jan. 11, 2021.
Other Views
Teachers need more than mental health days to cope with burnout and stress
A new bill would allow teachers to use sick days for mental health reasons. The question is: Will it be enough to entice teachers to stay?
By Marci Dones
March 28, 2022 11:00 AM
Stephanie Hart, the chef/owner of Brown Sugar Bakery, said a vehicle smashed into her Park Manor store early Sunday.
Park Manor
Car smashes into Brown Sugar Bakery, takes out giant freezer
No one was at the store at the time, bakery owner Stephanie Hart said.
By Stefano Esposito
March 28, 2022 10:43 AM
Sportscaster David Kaplan stays busy between his radio show on ESPN 1000 and TV work for NBC Sports Chicago.
Sports Media
NBC Sports Chicago will debut weeknight show ‘Unfiltered with David Kaplan’ on April 4
The network says Kaplan “will dive into trending sports topics, pop culture and candid conversations with players, coaches and insiders.” He’ll also make betting a big part of the show.
By Jeff Agrest
March 28, 2022 10:28 AM