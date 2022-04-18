The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Business News Chicago

New HIRE360 small-business development center receives $3 million investment

The state and federal funds for the $7 million site on the Near South Side will help women and people of color to scale up their businesses.

By Cadence Quaranta
   
SHARE New HIRE360 small-business development center receives $3 million investment
Facility to be renovated for the new site of the HIRE360 training facility at the Ickes Prairie Homes on the Near South Side.

Facility to be renovated for the new site of the HIRE360 training facility at the Ickes Prairie Homes on the Near South Side.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gathered alongside Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and local business leaders Monday to celebrate a $3 million investment for a new Training and Business Development Center on the Near South Side that will support the growth of small businesses throughout Chicago.

It’s the next big step for HIRE360, which since 2019 has worked to help underrepresented populations, such as women and people of color, to scale up their businesses and find work and apprenticeship opportunities in construction and hospitality sectors.

It hopes to make those industries more inclusive, and to increase female and minority participation in important development projects. According to Bob Reiter, president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, $100 billion in mega construction projects will begin in Chicago over the next 15 years.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about helping residents get job training at the site of the new HIRE360 on the Near South Side on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about helping residents get job training at the site of the new HIRE360 on the Near South Side on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

HIRE360’s efforts have been remote since its founding just before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the new funding, they will get a chance to expand their work in-person.

The new 40,000-square-foot facility, at 2520 S. State St., will include a culinary training center, conference rooms, a playroom for children of business owners and workers, and more. It is set to open later this year. The project received $2 million in state funding and $1 million in federal funding. The total cost is $7 million.

Related

HIRE360 Board Chair and Executive Vice President of Construction at Related Midwest Donald Biernacki said the new space will allow HIRE360 to operate on a whole new level.

“When you consider just the numbers of, what I consider, success stories that happened when we were doing all this virtually and during a pandemic, it’s amazing,” Biernacki said. “I step back and say holy cow, just wait until we are really up and running.”

One of those success stories is Adrian Mobley, founder and CEO of Air & Wellness Safety Training. Mobley started her business in 2014. She began by providing safety consulting and training services. HIRE360, she said, helped her to expand into other service areas, like fencing and caulking, and to grow her business financially.

Her first year in business, Mobley made a profit of just $5,000. In 2021, that number was $3 million.

Adrian Mobley speaks about the aid and mentorship given to her to grow her own business at the new site of the HIRE360 training facility at the Ickes Prairie Homes on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Adrian Mobley speaks about the aid and mentorship given to her to grow her own business at the new site of the HIRE360 training facility at the Ickes Prairie Homes on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mobley said through HIRE360 she was able to get approved for a loan when she was running very low on money. She was connected with mentors who answered her questions when she needed help. She received back-office assistance with accounting, and learned how to identify a good contract.

Mobley has even hired four employees that HIRE360 connected her to, and plans to hire more.

“I’ve been able to hire people from my neighborhood and different neighborhoods who look like me, who was unable to get into unions or have good paying jobs or benefits,” Mobley, said. “I’ve been able to provide them training and jobs, and most of them have been with me since conception, so it’s been phenomenal.”

David Castrejon, a HIRE360 candidate and apprentice with IBEW Local 134 Union, also found support. Castrejon said HIRE360 provided him with test prep and course materials so that he could be better prepared for the aptitude test he would need to take to get into electrical apprenticeship programs.

It’s his third week as an apprentice, and Castrejon said he’s learning a lot. He gets up at 4 a.m. each morning to get to class on time.

“I want to at some point work on my own house,” Castrejon said. “And I’m good on carpentry skills, but I lack electrical.”

Facility to be renovated for the new site of the HIRE360 training facility at Ickes Prairie Homes on the Near South Side.

Facility to be renovated for the new site of the HIRE360 training facility at Ickes Prairie Homes on the Near South Side.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Chicago casino sites gain critics on the City Council
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown
DJ Kay Slay, hip-hop pioneer, dies of COVID-19 at 55
Columbia student struck by falling building debris in Wicker Park faces ‘slow and tedious’ recovery, will miss graduation
Ethics Board chairman defends calling out Sposato for posting photo of himself in front of fire truck on Facebook
Climate change taking a toll on U.S. military bases in the strategic Arctic, report finds
The Latest
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One
Bulls
Bulls behind the times in NBA’s evolution
The league has evolved into a three-point shooter’s dream, but the Bulls don’t seem to have received the message.
By Rick Telander
 
Chicago firefighters battle a fire at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the Englewood neighborhood on April 15.
Editorials
Bad times at Antioch Baptist: A roofer’s torch claims another landmark Chicago church
The city must take a closer look at the use of these propane torches and come up with an ordinance to make the practice safer.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Hard_Rock_One_Central.jpg
Business
Chicago casino sites gain critics on the City Council
More alderpersons — with Pat Dowell (3rd) the latest — object to plans in or near their wards after residents voice complaints at community hearings.
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder Business Reporter
 
Tenor Curtis Bannister&nbsp;stars as Juba Freeman in Chicago Opera Theater’s production of “Quamino’s Map.”
Theater
‘Quamino’s Map,’ a world premiere opera in Chicago, explores the ‘burning desire’ for freedom
Chicago Opera Theater presents the piece about Black Americans settling in London after the Revolutionary War.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.
News
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown
Yehuala Melkama was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon at Sunnyside Avenue and Hazel Street, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 