The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Business News Politics

Mars Wrigley expanding Goose Island research center

The company also said it is working with the Local Initiatives Support Corp. to evaluate future uses for its manufacturing site in Galewood.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
SHARE Mars Wrigley expanding Goose Island research center
A rendering of the Mars Wrigley research center on Goose Island, with the planned addition on the right.

A rendering of the Mars Wrigley research center on Goose Island, with the planned addition on the right.

Provided

Candymaker Mars said Thursday it will start construction this summer on a $40 million expansion of its research center on Chicago’s Goose Island, making it the largest innovation hub in the world for the Mars Wrigley line of candy and gum.

The expansion at 1132 W. Blackhawk St. is expected to be finished in mid-2023 and create 30 permanent jobs. The company said that would bring its total workforce on Goose Island to 1,000 people.

Mars talked about details of the project on the same day the Chicago Plan Commission approved zoning for the expansion. The commission reviews major projects that require new zoning and its recommendations are sent to the City Council for approval.

“Creating new jobs and a world-class, multimillion-dollar research and development hub demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Chicagoland area and accelerates our future for innovation,” said Chris Rowe, global vice president at Mars Wrigley. “This facility brings exciting new capabilities and enhances the vibrant innovation culture Mars has on Goose Island.”

In emphasizing its commitment to Chicago, Mars was acknowledging the critical backlash in January when it announced the closure over the next two years of its factory at 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in Galewood, eventually at a cost of 280 jobs there. The plant turns out such chocolate bars as Snickers and 3 Musketeers,

Mars is donating that site to the community. It said Wednesday that it is partnering with the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corp. to identify potential uses for the property. It expects to hand over the property in 2024.

Mars’ Chicago-area manufacturing includes sites in Burr Ridge and Yorkville. The company said its workers on Goose Island are employed by the Mars Wrigley, Mars Food and Mars Global Services divisions.

Related

City planning staff said the redesigned research hub at the north end of Goose Island will include more landscaping and walkways for safe pedestrian access. They said the company will remove unused railroad tracks on Cherry Avenue and replace them with a bicycle path. A parking lot east of Cherry will serve the development.

Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) praised Wrigley for the expansion and the “immaculate” state of its property. “You wouldn’t know that you’re in an industrial area,” he said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot provided a statement welcoming the Mars expansion. “Mars is the latest among many companies who are recognizing our city’s strengths and unmatched talent and expanding operations here,” she said.

Next Up In News
Bicyclist’s death in West Loop renews calls for improved safety on Madison Street
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church begins fundraising efforts for new building
U.S. military hopes to mine tech brains in the Midwest with opening of new Chicago office
Donald Breede, former owner of Hagen’s Fish Market, dead at 77
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
Robert Morse, Tony Award-winning actor, dies at 90
The Latest
Bears safety Eddie Jackson stands on a grass field and stretches with his legs crossed.
Bears
Eddie Jackson’s 2021 was ‘one of my worst seasons’ — so now what?
Bears safety Eddie Jackson knows how last year looked. He saw it just as clearly as you did.
By Patrick Finley
 
Paresh Chhatrala was struck by a driver Saturday at Madison and Peoria streets.
News
Bicyclist’s death in West Loop renews calls for improved safety on Madison Street
The crash near Peoria Street threw Paresh Chhatrala into the air from his bicycle Saturday evening, according to a police report.
By David Struett
 
Mike Tyson appears to have repeatedly punched a passenger on a plane about to fly out of San Francisco after reportedly becoming irritated by the man’s attempts to talk to him.
Boxing
Video appears to show Mike Tyson hitting airplane passenger
The passenger was sitting in the row behind Tyson and excitedly trying to talk to the retired boxer before Tyson stood up, turned around and unloaded with a flurry of punches, the video footage published by TMZ shows.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Englewood’s Antioch Missionary Baptist Church caught fire April 15, and the Department of Buildings began demolition Wednesday. On Thursday, crew members used jackhammers to continue the demolition.
News
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church begins fundraising efforts for new building
As demolition on the historic structure continues, church officials announced Thursday the start of their fundraising campaign to rebuild on the same site.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Major Ryan Whelan, the Midwest engagement lead for the Defense Innovation Unit, speaks during a press conference at the MxD headquarters in the Goose Island neighborhood, Thursday morning, April 22, 2022, where officials announced the grand opening of the Department of Defense’s fifth Defense Innovation Unit office, which is housed at the Discovery Partners Institute.
Business
U.S. military hopes to mine tech brains in the Midwest with opening of new Chicago office
The Defense Department’s Defense Innovation Unit also has offices on both coasts and in Texas.
By Stefano Esposito
 