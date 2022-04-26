The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Business News Chicago

Chicago Reader co-owner gives up scrap over column, agrees to nonprofit transfer

Co-owner Leonard Goodman had accused the publication of trying to censor a piece he wrote about COVID-19 vaccinations.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
CHICAGOGRAM_081418_06.jpeg

A Chicago Reader newsstand in the Loop on August 13, 2018.

Ellicia Myles/Sun-Times file

Ending an impasse that has threatened the future of the Chicago Reader, co-owner Leonard Goodman said Tuesday he will approve the publication’s transfer to nonprofit status and give up any control over it.

Goodman, a Chicago attorney and member of the billionaire Crown family, co-owned the Reader with real estate developer Elzie Higginbottom. Angry about the Reader’s handling of a column he wrote for it last November, Goodman had demanded more representation on a nonprofit board set up to take over the alternative publication.

The demand was likely to kill plans for the nonprofit’s takeover of the money-losing Reader. The fight threatened the jobs of about 35 employees, including 18 writers and editors who belong to the Chicago News Guild labor union.

In a statement that reiterated his grievance about the column, Goodman said, “We are now at the end of the road. We cannot continue the fight without destroying the Reader. I am stepping aside. I will sign off on the sale so that the Reader can transition immediately to [not-for-profit] status. I wish it every success. It was an honor to be part of the Chicago Reader.”

His statement was accompanied by the announced resignations from the nonprofit board of three people aligned with Goodman: newspaper publisher Dorothy Leavell, attorney Sladjana Vuckovic and real estate executive Carol Bell.

Goodman’s column dealt with the ethics of having his 6-year-old daughter vaccinated against COVID-19. After it was published, questions were raised about factual assertions in it. Goodman portrayed the fact-checking as censorship of an unorthodox view, while Reader Co-Publisher and President Tracy Baim said it was a legitimate editorial review, common when questions are raised about a published piece.

The column remains in its original form on the Reader website.

Tracy Baim, co-founder of Windy City Times and co-publisher of Chicago Reader, poses for a picture outside her home in the Portage Park neighborhood, Friday morning, April 9, 2021.

Tracy Baim, co-publisher of the Chicago Reader.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Baim said Tuesday Goodman’s decision apparently frees the Reader to complete the conversion to nonprofit status and to seek grants. “This dispute puts us 4 ½ months behind in our financial plans. We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Baim said. She added that she’s grateful for support the Reader has received from Goodman and Higginbottom.

Baim and the Reader staff had Higginbottom’s support in the fight with Goodman. The two owners had been trying to negotiate terms of the publication’s transfer to the new Reader Institute for Community Journalism.

The unionized staff at the Reader focused public pressure on Goodman, saying his demand was threatening people’s jobs and a source of journalism and commentary. The free Reader has been a Chicago fixture since the 1970s.

