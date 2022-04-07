WTTW, striking workers reach tentative contract agreement

Public television station WTTW-Channel 11 and members of the electricians union have reached a tentative deal that could end a three-week strike.

The 23 striking employees were briefed on proposed terms Wednesday night and are casting votes online Thursday to approve or reject the deal, said Brett Lyons, business representative for Local 1220 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Lyons said the proposed contract would expire in July 2025.

“There were significant ‘gives’ to the company” on issues involving union work jurisdictions, a major issue in the strike, Lyons said. In return, the union got a “healthy economic package” and guarantees to hire full-time unionized staff to address worries about future job losses, he said.

If the contract is ratified, the workers could be back on the job Friday, Lyons said.

A WTTW spokesperson said, “We look forward to welcoming our IBEW colleagues back to work as soon as possible. Throughout this negotiation, we placed the highest priority on negotiating in good faith, taking care of our employees and ensuring that all information is factual.”

The strikers lost their company-provided health coverage once April arrived. The WTTW spokesperson said the workers will be eligible to be reinstated for health coverage upon ratification and will be reimbursed for payments made to the federal COBRA insurance program.

The spokesperson said the insurance termination was required by the provider’s rules and was not a decision of WTTW management.

The strikers drew support from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other politicians who vowed not to appear on WTTW’s main news program, Chicago Tonight, for the duration of the walkout. The program has been running in a shortened half-hour version.

