The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Business News Politics

Business groups involved in state’s ‘quality jobs’ report rip the final product

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce say the published findings don’t reflect a consensus of the 36-member task force.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
SHARE Business groups involved in state’s ‘quality jobs’ report rip the final product
State Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, co-chaired the task force that issued a report about the future of jobs in Illinois.

State Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, co-chaired the task force that issued a report about the future of jobs in Illinois.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Leading business groups that took part in a task force about “quality jobs” denounced the panel’s recommendations Tuesday for how government and the private sector could foster them.

The task force report, called “Future of Work in Illinois,” did not reflect a consensus of its 36 members and the group never discussed many of the published recommendations, said a joint statement from the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. All were represented on the task force.

“It shouldn’t be a starting point for any potential legislation,” said Alec Laird, vice president of government relations for IRMA and its representative on the task force. “For the process alone, I think they missed a great opportunity.”

Laird said 25 members voted on the final report and only 17 supported it. He said members were given barely more than two hours to read it before the group’s final meeting May 23. “It’s sort of bush league,” he said.

A spokesman for the task force said 18 members approved the report while eight opposed it, abstained or voted present. The remaining members never voted on the end product.

The report was presented Tuesday at a public event that featured a co-chair of the task force, state Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago.

He said the task force — drawn from academia, business, labor and government — incorporated all viewpoints. “I would wholeheartedly say that everybody absolutely had a voice in the process,” he said. Laird’s comments, he said, “could not be more false.”

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce was represented on the task force by Clark Kaericher, senior vice president of government affairs. At the Tuesday event, Kaericher said he voted against the report but praised the collaboration that went into it. “I’m convinced that when we work together, we get outcomes that are far better than if one side had its way,” he said.

Laird said some meetings occurred without proper notice and before many members were named, contrary to the state law that set up the task force. Appointments were made by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders.

The report defined “quality jobs” as providing family-sustaining wages and benefits with safe working conditions, called on the state to realign incentives to encourage them and asked companies to commit to the concept. The report stopped short of urging legislative mandates, leaving that issue to political debates.

Laird said businesses understand the value of improving pay and benefits and support policies such as family leave, but the report’s language goes too far. “All businesses want to provide a quality job, but one uniform standard will not work for each sector,” he said.

The business groups said in their joint release that two registered lobbyists handled much of the task force’s affairs, calling that a conflict of interest. They had complained about the procedures to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which provided administrative support for the study.

DECO’s acting director, Sylvia Garcia, sent to the business groups a response saying outside individuals helping the task force were named by its co-chairs and had no contractual ties to her agency. A task force spokesman provided a copy of Garcia’s response.

The Chicago Community Trust and the Joyce Foundation funded the task force’s work.

Next Up In News
What are offices for?
15-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park
Man fatally shot in Englewood
Man killed in South Shore shooting
Irvin, Bailey to square off Thursday in first televised debate with all six GOP primary candidates
Early voting finally gets underway in the city at downtown supersite
The Latest
A law firm’s Manhattan office space.
Columnists
What are offices for?
The traditional parental visit to a child’s new job underscores vanishing office life.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Joseph Kromelis, known as the “Walking Man,” in the Loop in 2011.
Letters to the Editor
Homelessness is a solvable problem
If Joseph Kromelis had a permanent place to live, he would not be fighting for his life. Increasing the Real Estate Transfer Tax would help fund more housing and homeless services.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza made a historic return to Taco Bell in mid-May, only to be temporarily removed once again from the menu due to overwhelming demand.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza temporarily pulled from menu again due to sell-outs across the country
Taco Bell said demand for the Mexican Pizza was seven times what it was the last time they offered it.
By Brett Molina | USA Today
 
Rachel Zegler attends the “West Side Story” premiere in New York in 2021. Zegler will star in Lionsgate’s planned “Hunger Games” prequel.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Rachel Zegler set to star in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel
The studio announced Tuesday that Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”
By Associated Press
 
Tim “Spike” Davis with his personal-best smallmouth bass, caught on a lure he made.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Steelhead, bowfin, drum, bass, bluegill, kings, walleye
Summer weather on a long Memorial Day weekend made for a truly sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 