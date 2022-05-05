The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Bye-bye Boeing?

The airplane manufacturer, which moved here in 2001, is preparing to relocate its headquarters to Washington, D.C., to be closer to key government officials, the Wall Street Journal reports.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
The Boeing logo atop the building at 100 N. Riverside Plaza.

Boeing Co. might move its headquarters from Chicago to Washington, D.C., the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Scott Olson/Getty Images file

Airplane manufacturer Boeing reportedly is moving its headquarters out of Chicago, 21 years after it landed here in what was hailed as a coup for the local economy.

The Wall Street Journal said Thursday that Boeing plans to move its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, close to the nation’s capital. The paper, citing people familiar with the matter, said details have not been finalized but could be announced as early as next week.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment. It has had about 500 employees at the 100 N. Riverside Plaza headquarters, but the number of people present there fell dramatically during the pandemic.

The move would bring executives closer to federal regulators and to Pentagon officials, who are crucial to Boeing’s aviation and defense businesses.

The headquarters is just a tiny piece of Boeing’s operations, with its main airplane manufacturing still based in Seattle. When Boeing moved here, its executives cited the Chicago location as helping it establish a more global identity, but many analysts were puzzled by the decision. The executives involved in that decision are long gone from the company.

About $61 million in state and local incentives figured in the move, in which Chicago was the winner of a competition against Dallas and Denver. Those incentives have largely expired.

With its results under pressure from the pandemic and problems associated with its 737 Max, a jet whose design was implicated in two fatal crashes, Boeing in the fall of 2020 announced sweeping plans to cut its expenses. It promised to look at every building and lease, but executives declined then to talk about the future in Chicago.



At that time, transportation analyst Joseph Schwieterman, a professor at DePaul University, said Boeing’s activities in Chicago have never grown the way some boosters imagined years ago. “They planted roots in the city, but their soul is still in Seattle,” he said. “They’ve always had the aura of a two-headquarters company.”

He said financial pressures and management issues raised by the 737 Max may force Boeing to trim or move the headquarters. “The political dramas create pressure to tighten the organizational hierarchy for greater accountability,” Schwieterman said then.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

