The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Business News Metro/State

Staffing agencies benefited from ‘no poach’ deal, state attorney general says

Kwame Raoul says six staffing firms and a client conspired to prevent workers from switching agencies to get a better offer.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Staffing agencies benefited from ‘no poach’ deal, state attorney general says
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has expanded his fight against temporary staffing agencies for allegedly using “no poach” agreements to keep workers from getting a better offer from a competitor.

Raoul has filed suit against six staffing agencies and a client, accusing them of colluding in violation of state antitrust laws. The suit in Cook County Circuit Court accuses the client, Hodgkins-based Vee Pak, of acting as a go-between for the agencies and enforcing their agreement not to hire or recruit one another’s workers. Vee Pak does business as Voyant Beauty.

Temporary workers used by Vee Pak who tried to jump between agencies in the alliance were fired or returned to their original agency, the complaint said. The charges involved work sites in Hodgkins and Countryside.

The suit follows a similar case Raoul’s office filed in 2020 against three staffing agencies and a client.

“No-poach agreements allow employers to take advantage of workers by trapping them in low-paying jobs and limiting their ability to seek better employment opportunities,”Raoul said in a news release.

Agencies named in the latest suit are Alternative Staffing in Cicero, American Quest Staffing Solutions in Berwyn, Creative Staffing Solutions in Burbank, Midway Staffing in Berwyn, Staffing Network in Oakbrook Terrace and SureStaff in Itasca. Vee Pak could not be reached for comment Friday. A spokesman for the Staffing Services Association of Illinois, representing the agencies, said it has not reviewed the lawsuit.

Raoul’s complaint alleged the collusion occurred from at least February 2016 to late 2019. “Numerous internal emails and emails exchanged between Vee Pak and the Agency Defendants evidence the conspiracy,” the complaint said. Court records show a hearing in the case is set for Sept. 23.

The Chicago Workers Collaborative, an organization that advances the interests of temporary and gig workers, praised the litigation. “We believe that these kinds of agreements are regularly happening between staffing agencies and employers, but it can be hard for workers to prove it.” said Jose Frausto, the group’s leadership and advocacy director.

Raoul’s earlier lawsuit involved the client Colony Display, working with the Midway agency as well as Elite Staffing and Metro Staff. The agencies argued that a loophole exempts them from Illinois antitrust law, but the Illinois Appellate Court rejected that argument June 3 and sent the case back to the trial court.

Because of that decision, temporary staffing firms face greater potential for antitrust enforcement actions, Raoul’s office said.

In separate allegations against Vee Pak, the company and the attorney general in 2020 settled charges that it retaliated against female employees who reported persistent and pervasive sexual harassment. The company admitted no wrongdoing but was required to implement new policies against harassment and retaliation.

Next Up In News
Judge acquits woman in Bloomingdale Township kickback trial before co-defendant takes stand
Unwanted cellphone surprises: American travelers abroad getting hit with mystery data charges
In Southwest Side viaducts, peeling paint contains toxic levels of lead. But is it a hazard?
Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ Photos of the Week
Rapper FBG Cash killed, woman seriously wounded when gunman with rifle opens fire on South Side
Lightfoot not the reformer she promised to be, former inspector general says
The Latest
Nazareth’s David Cox (27) drives the ball against Crystal Lake South in the IHSA Class 3A semifinal in Joliet.
High School Baseball
Nazareth smashes Crystal Lake South to advance to Class 3A championship
Crystal Lake South starter Mark DeCicco pitched a clean first inning, but Nazareth hit the ball hard and Roadrunners right fielder Nick Drtina could feel good things were about to happen for his team.
By Michael O’Brien
 
This will be Candace Parker’s seventh All-Star nod and second with the Sky if she remains among the top vote-getters when the final results are revealed on June 22.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Candace Parker among leaders in early WNBA All-Star voting
After the first returns of fan votes, Parker is third (17,475) on the list of vote-getters behind the Las Vegas Aces forward A’Ja Wilson (21,688) and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (20,866).
By Annie Costabile
 
The Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000.
NFL
Commanders fine Jack Del Rio $100,000 for comments about George Floyd, Jan. 6
Coach Ron Rivera said Del Rio’s statements were hurtful to members of the local community and did not reflect the views of the organization.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Suburban Chicago
Judge acquits woman in Bloomingdale Township kickback trial before co-defendant takes stand
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly’s acquittal of Debra Fazio after the feds rested their case amounts to an extremely rare loss for prosecutors.
By Jon Seidel
 
collage.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 10, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 