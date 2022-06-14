The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Business News Chicago

Bucktown Starbucks workers back union drive

Employees at the 2101 W. Armitage Ave. store are the fifth group in the Chicago area to join a nationwide organizing drive.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Bucktown Starbucks workers back union drive
Campaign buttons associated with the drive to unionize Starbucks employees.

Baristas employed at 2101 W. Armitage Ave. voted 15-1 to join Workers United.

AP

Workers at a Starbucks in Bucktown became the coffee chain’s fifth store in the Chicago area Tuesday to vote in favor of union membership.

Baristas employed at 2101 W. Armitage Ave. voted for the union 15-1. They will become a separate bargaining unit of Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union.

The National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that oversees union organizing, counted the mailed ballots in a Zoom session that included representatives of management and Workers United. An NLRB representative said 27 employees at the site were eligible to vote.

The union is in the midst of a nationwide organizing campaign targeting Starbucks. Of the Chicago-area locations that have had elections so far, five have supported the union and three have rejected it.

The NLRB said last week the union has tallied victories at 133 stores around the U.S. and been defeated at 20 sites.

Next Up In News
Answering dad’s questions
Caterpillar pulls up headquarters stakes, heads for Texas
School clerk latest to face federal charges in CPS fraud investigation
Firefighter critically wounded in 2021 West Pullman mass shooting dies
Art Institute’s famous lions head out for a deep cleaning
River North group demands changes to make Bally’s casino more palatable
The Latest
merlin_96571894.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 14, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Robert Steinberg, 89, father of Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg.
Columnists
Answering dad’s questions
With Father’s Day this Sunday, it’s time to pay attention to dad.
By Neil Steinberg
 
A photo of Bears defensive end Robert Quinn after a game against the Giants last season.
Bears
Bears star Robert Quinn skips minicamp in unexcused absence
Coach Matt Eberflus said he had hoped Quinn would show up, but would leave it to GM Ryan Poles at this point.
By Jason Lieser
 
Caterpillar earth moving equipment is displayed at Patten Industries on April 24, 2006 in Elmhurst, Illinois.&nbsp;
Business
Caterpillar pulls up headquarters stakes, heads for Texas
The manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has been based in Deerfield since 2017 but has long been identified with Peoria.
By David Roeder
 
The White Sox placed closer Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list.
White Sox
Right forearm strain sidelines White Sox closer Liam Hendriks
The Sox reinstated Joe Kelly from the IL, optioned lefty Bennett Sousa to Charlotte and recalled righty Davis Martin.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 