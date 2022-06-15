The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Business News Politics

Chicago officials point to signs of a tourism rebound

Chicago reported an 86% increase in visitors last year compared with 2020, while a downtown business group said trends for 2022 are positive.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Chicago officials point to signs of a tourism rebound
People walk and relax on the Chicago River Walk on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Choose Chicago and the Chicago Loop Alliance have released reports showing substantial increases in tourism and in downtown activity since COVID-19 hit in 2020.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Chicago recorded an 86% increase in visitors last year compared with 2020, a result that shows pent-up tourism demand, city officials said Wednesday.

The 30.7 million domestic and international travelers who came to Chicago in 2021 represent a healthy business comeback that has continued through this year as pandemic restrictions ease, said Mayor Lori Lightfoot and leaders of Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism promoter. In 2020, amid a broader economic shutdown, the city reported just 16.3 million visitors.

But the new tourism count represents only half of the nearly 61 million visitors the city reported in 2019, before the onset of COVID-19.

Lightfoot said the 2021 data “show that visitors throughout the United States and world are hungry to return to our incredible city.”

Lynn Osmond, the CEO of Choose Chicago, called it “a true testament to Chicago’s resilience and strength as a top destination for tourists, businesses and events. I have never been more confident in our ability to make a full recovery.”

She said the improvements came even though Chicago didn’t reach a Phase 5 economic reopening until June 2021 and the international travel ban lasted until November. Total tourism spending here was estimated at $9.8 billion in 2021, about half the total from 2019.

The 2021 report was released at Choose Chicago’s annual convention. The report cited other evidence of the sector’s recovery, such as tourism-related employment returning to 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

It also reported a sharp turnaround in bookings at the city’s hotels, which yielded a 163% increase in tax revenue compared with 2020. By the end of 2021, average room rates were 90% of pre-pandemic levels, the report said.

Meanwhile, research by the Chicago Loop Alliance, representing downtown businesses, showed a continued pickup in activity this year. In its report covering May, the group said hotel occupancy reached its highest level since the pandemic began and pedestrian counts came close to pre-pandemic levels.

The only indicator that dipped slightly from April’s data was office occupancy, at 44% in May. The alliance reported continued strong demand in Loop parking garages, while ridership rates for Metra and the CTA still lag pre-pandemic levels.

Next Up In News
Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles reported, most involving Teslas
‘1619’ stage musical creator: ‘Black history is American history’
Workers gut it out as extreme heat grips city
Man killed in shooting outside 79th Street Red Line station
From turkeys and trash cans to gas cards and guaranteed income? Freebie frenzy dominates election season
Independent bookstores grow, grow more diverse, like Laura Romani’s Los Amigos Books in Berwyn
The Latest
A driver charges his Tesla vehicle at a super charging station in Parsippany, New Jersey. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is giving its first close examination of crashes involving Teslas and other vehicles that have partially automated driving systems.
Business
Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles reported, most involving Teslas
Tesla reported 273 crashes involving partially automated driving systems from last July through May 15, according to new federal safety data. Officials said comparing automakers’ results, though, isn’t possible.
By Tom Krisher | AP
 
Monique Whittington contemplates what it means to truly be an American&nbsp;during a performance of&nbsp;“1619: The Journey of a People, the Musical.”
Theater
‘1619’ stage musical creator: ‘Black history is American history’
“1619: The Journey of a People, the Musical,” launched in 2019, now looks to expand nationally following a run in Chicago to celebrate Juneteenth.
By Mariah Rush
 
Ryan Riccio rides his bike down Washington Boulevard at Union Park in Near West Side, Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Weather
Workers gut it out as extreme heat grips city
“It’s nothing nice man, you got to stay hydrated or you’re not going to last,” Cristian Orosco, who works for New City Movers, said Wednesday.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Heather Mack holds her baby “Stella” inside holding cell while she was in custody in Indonesia in 2015.
Columnists
Heather Mack wants daughter to stay in U.S., live with California friend of her murdered mother, new court filing claims
In a hand-written statement filed in federal court Wednesday, Mack says she no longer wants her 7-year-old daughter to go to Indonesia while Mack faces new charges in the Bali murder of Oak Parker Sheila von Wiese-Mack.
By Michael Sneed
 
Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 9, honoring the two teachers and 19 students killed in the shooting at the school on May 24.
Columnists
‘Red flag’ gun laws require a tricky balance
If Congress decides to encourage them, it should not overlook the importance of due process protections.
By Jacob Sullum
 