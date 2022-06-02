The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Business News Chicago

Boston Consulting Group signs big Fulton Market lease

The deal for 250,000 square feet certifies Fulton Market’s emergence as a prime destination for corporations.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
SHARE Boston Consulting Group signs big Fulton Market lease
A rendering of the building planned at 360 N. Green St., looking southwest.

A rendering of the building planned at 360 N. Green St., looking southwest.

Provided

In a deal that shows Fulton Market’s appeal to a wide range of companies, developer Sterling Bay said Boston Consulting Group will relocate from downtown to a new building planned in Fulton Market.

The management consultancy will lease 250,000 square feet, or about half of a building Sterling Bay and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives plan at 360 N. Green St. Construction on the $288 million building is expected to start this summer, with completion in 2025.

Sterling Bay announced the 15-year lease Thursday but it has been widely known in real-estate circles for weeks. Brokers see the move as a sign that companies ordinarily drawn to a downtown high-rise are getting comfortable with the emerging office scene on the Near West Side. Technology companies and corporate headquarters have headed to Fulton Market, often because younger workers want to live nearby.

Some experts believe a large law firm might soon make a similar jump from the Loop.

“Fulton Market is Chicago’s top destination for businesses and continues to attract a wide array of distinguished companies that desire modern workspaces located in neighborhoods that their employees can picture themselves living in,” said Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay. “The relocation of a firm like BCG signals even more opportunity for future growth in this vibrant neighborhood.”

The move will involve about 1,000 employees at Boston Consulting, which will leave the riverfront tower at 300 N. LaSalle St. Brad Martens, the firm’s Chicago office leader, said the “vibrant neighborhood will be a magnet for our recruits, and the state-of-the-art office will enable new forms of collaboration between our teams and our clients.”

The 25-story building will include amenities that have become popular with the pandemic, such as an expansive fitness deck and indoor and outdoor lounge areas. Tenants have asked for amenities that will make more employees want to come back to an office.

The 360 N. Green site had been a parking lot. The building will include a garage for 90 cars.

Next Up In News
Work beginning on new parking garage for O’Hare’s international terminal
Man killed, another wounded in Park Manor shooting
AIDS Garden Chicago dedicated along lakefront to honor those who died from disease
U.S. marshal, K-9 dog shot while serving arrest warrant on Northwest Side
My opponent is a fiend who likes Joe Biden
Sun-Times names Jennifer Kho executive editor
The Latest
Dave (left) and Joey Landreth of The Landreth Bros.
Summer Guide
Summer Guide: Back on track emotionally and musically, The Bros. Landreth return to the road with a new album in tow
The duo created have just released a new album “Come Morning,” a collection of 10 songs in which they tackle past demons and process heartbreaking losses and challenges ideas.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 
A rendering of the new parking garage being built at O’Hare Airport’s international terminal.
News
Work beginning on new parking garage for O’Hare’s international terminal
The six-story garage is part of a billion-dollar makeover of the terminal.
By Jordan Perkins
 
Two men were shot, one fatally, in Park Manor June 2, 2022.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Park Manor shooting
About 5 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_105994543.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Are the Sky’s offensive struggles something to be concerned about?
The Sky (5-3) are converting 30.6% of their threes, the team’s lowest mark under coach/GM James Wade’s tenure
By Annie Costabile
 
Jaye Ladymore as Ellen Fields and Christopher Kale Jones as John Putnam in Chicago Shakespeare’s world premiere production of “It Came From Outer Space.”&nbsp;
Theater
Summer Guide: ‘It Came from Outer Space’ musical, inspired by cult classic film, touches on timely topics 70 years later
Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, the musical theater team behind the hit show “Murder for Two,” transform the film, which was based on a Ray Bradbury story, into a new stage musical.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 