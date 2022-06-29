The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Business News Chicago

Union rallies at Near West Side dispensary where workers claim they were fired for organizing efforts

“I worked 30 years of my life in management, so I was an ideal employee, I had ambitions to move up with Zen Leaf,” said Jim Doane, an organizing employee. “But I’m an old guy and I am tired of being bullied by the bosses. I showed up early, I received praise and I worked hard for them to just fire me.”

By  Manny Ramos
   
SHARE Union rallies at Near West Side dispensary where workers claim they were fired for organizing efforts
Richard Perez, left, and Jim Doane, right, stand outside of Zen Leaf Dispensary on Wednesday at 1301 S. Western Ave.

Richard Perez, left, and Jim Doane, right, stand outside of Zen Leaf Dispensary on Wednesday at 1301 S. Western Ave. The two men said they were recently fired from the dispensary over their union organizing efforts.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A rally was held Wednesday outside a Near West Side cannabis dispensary by union leaders and elected officials a week after two employees claimed they were fired for their organizing efforts.

“This is an industry that promised great jobs and career opportunities when pushing to legalize marijuana and they aren’t living up to that promise,” said Jim Doane, one of the recently fired employees. “We are making what Wendy’s entry-level employees are making and we are just advocating for better money, better scheduling and better ways to be promoted.”

Doane, 48, left a career as a restaurant general manager to become a bud tender at Zen Leaf Dispensary, 1301 S. Western Ave. He said it was his dream job and he quickly became one of the dispensary’s best employees — receiving highly rated reviews online and being trusted to help establish other dispensaries in other newly legalized states.

He said poor wages, scheduling and advancement opportunities made him look toward Teamsters Local 777, who had just successfully helped another Zen Leaf dispensary in suburban Lombard unionize earlier this year — a move he believes cost him his job as he was an organizing leader.

Workers at the Zen Leaf Dispensary in the Medical District filed a petition to unionize with Teamsters Local 777 earlier this month. Employees will vote on whether to form a union in July.

“I worked 30 years of my life in management, so I was an ideal employee, I had ambitions to move up with Zen Leaf,” Doane said. “But I’m an old guy and I am tired of being bullied by the bosses. I showed up early, I received praise and I worked hard for them to just fire me.”

Doane said he was told by Zen Leaf that economic hardship at the company was the reason he was let go, but he believes they caught wind of his role in fighting for a union.

Zen Leaf, who’s parent company is Verano Holdings, has dispensaries across the country, including 10 in Illinois.

Grace Bondy, a spokeswoman for Verano Holdings, declined to comment on the two recently terminated employees but said “We respect our team members’ rights to choose whether they want to be represented by a union.”

Richard Perez hugs a dispensary employee on Wednesday outside of Zen Leaf Dispensary at 1301 S. Western Ave.

Richard Perez, who said he was fired because he was leading a union organizing effort at his former dispensary, hugs an employee on Wednesday outside of Zen Leaf Dispensary at 1301 S. Western Ave.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Doane said Zen Leaf started offering product discounts to employees — except those at the company’s sole unionized shop — in hopes of discouraging any talks of other organizing efforts. Employees, he said, saw right through that.

About two dozen union officials attended the mid-week rally in support of the two recently terminated employees. Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) and state Rep. Lakesia Collins, D-Chicago, also appeared at the rally to show their support for the unionization efforts.

“Verano’s tactics are shameful and unlawful. The unity and resolve that these workers have demonstrated is inspiring,” Teamsters organizer Pasquale Gianni said. “This will serve as a rallying point for our union election next month, as well as our fight for a contract that wins gains in pay, benefits, and working conditions. Teamsters fight to ensure workers are respected, valued, and heard.”

Next Up In News
Lightfoot vows to expand paid parental leave for city workers, conduct ‘pay equity’ audit
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Safer bike lanes, with concrete curbs, coming to Chicago streets
Bailey pledges to bring ‘common sense solutions to the table’ — but not copies of his income tax returns
‘Spiritual mother,’ longest-serving Chicago Housing Authority commissioner honored with senior apartment building dedication
House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch’s wife among clout-heavy winners in primary judge races
The Latest
Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is scheduled to start a rehab assignment on Thursday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki headed to Triple-A Iowa on rehab assignment
A sprained left ring finger has sidelines Suzuki for over a month.
By Maddie Lee
 
The Grant Park Orchestra’s annual Independence Day Salute takes place on July 2.
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 30-July 6
The annual Independence Day Salute, FitzGerald’s American Music Festival, and the Chosen Few Picnic and Festival are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead in Chicago.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago skyline as seen from Soldier Field.
City Hall
Lightfoot vows to expand paid parental leave for city workers, conduct ‘pay equity’ audit
Chicago’s version of the “she-cession” was evident in the disproportionate job losses: there were 10,957 fewer men in the 2020 workforce compared to the year before the pandemic — but there were 36,092 fewer women.
By Fran Spielman
 
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Sept. 17, 2019. R&amp;B legend R. Kelly is entering another phase of his well-publicized downward spiral with a sentencing in a New York City courtroom Wednesday, June 29, 2022, that could put him behind bars for a quarter century or more.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Kelly is also just weeks away from another trial on charges that could carry even heavier penalties. Kelly’s child pornography and obstruction of justice trial in Chicago’s federal courthouse is set to begin Aug. 15.
By Associated Press
 
A protected bike lane along West 119th Street and South Halsted Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.
City Hall
Safer bike lanes, with concrete curbs, coming to Chicago streets
A timeline to convert existing bike lanes this year was announced Wednesday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who also promised that by the end of 2023, concrete curbs will be in place at all existing lanes now protected by plastic bollards.
By Fran Spielman
 