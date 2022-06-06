The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
Business News Chicago

Civic Committee and Commercial Club name new president

Derek R.B. Douglas comes over from the University of Chicago and will be the first African American to lead the allied organizations.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
SHARE Civic Committee and Commercial Club name new president
Derek R.B. Douglas

Derek R.B. Douglas

Provided

Two related business groups involved in urban affairs, the Civic Committee and the Commercial Club of Chicago, said Monday that Derek R.B. Douglas will become president of both organizations. Douglas, 51, will be the first African American in those roles.

Douglas is vice president for civic engagement and external affairs at the University of Chicago, where he has worked for 10 years in several jobs. He previously worked in President Barack Obama’s White House on the Domestic Policy Council and as director of its Urban Policy Office.

Scheduled to start the jobs Aug. 1, Douglas will succeed attorney Kelly Welsh, a former corporation counsel under Mayor Richard M. Daley. Welsh has held the positions for five years and is retiring.

Douglas graduated from Yale Law School and he holds an economics degree from the University of Michigan.

In a prepared statement, Douglas said the allied organizations “have a tremendous history of addressing critical issues facing the Chicago region from transportation and infrastructure, education, fiscal policy, public safety and economic development, including driving inclusive expansion of Chicago’stech economy. I am eager to continue this important work in my new role.”

The announcement included a statement from Obama praising Welsh. “Over the past five years, Kelly has overseen a slate of truly transformative initiatives — from promoting technological innovation, to investing in our youth, to improving transportation,” Obama said. “I am also deeply grateful for his steadfast support of our work to make the Obama Presidential Center a community hub for the South Side. It’s clear that Chicago will reap the benefits of his leadership for generations to come.”

The Civic Committee consists of CEOs of major Chicago-based corporations. Membership of the Commercial Club is broader but still represents an elite group of corporate leaders. The club was a catalyst for Daniel Burnham’s influential Plan of Chicago, published in 1909.

Welsh said he will remain active with the groups. “Derek’sbroad experience in theacademicand public sectors will be especially valuable as theCivicCommitteeand Commercial Club,and their affiliates,work to improve our region. He is an ideal choice to take our workforward,”he said.

Next Up In News
Ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson asks for probation for cheating on taxes
Chicago cop seriously wounded in shootout during traffic stop in Englewood, alleged suspect shot by police
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in George Floyd killing until 2023
At Chicago’s equity options market, ‘open outcry’ cranks up the volume
Family of 84-year-old woman killed during police pursuit says city hasn’t responded to a lawsuit — three years after the case was filed
Girl, 11, needs transplants; will immigration authorities act quickly enough to help her?
The Latest
Phil Mickelson, a chief recruiter for a Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, is ending his four-month hiatus by adding his name to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational that starts Friday outside London.
Golf
Phil Mickelson formally joins field for LIV Golf Invitational
Mickelson will be joining Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and three other former major champions in a 54-hole tournament at Centurion Golf Club with $25 million in prize money and $4 million going to the individual winner.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) walks in to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Monday, Feb. 7.
Patrick Daley Thompson
Ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson asks for probation for cheating on taxes
Thompson is the grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley. His sentencing is set for July 6.
By Jon Seidel
 
Pat Karpinski with his dream muskie, caught and released in northwest Wisconsin.
Outdoors
Catching and releasing a muskie of a lifetime, otherwise known as living the dream
Pat Karpinski caught and released his dream muskie to earn Fish of the Week honors.
By Dale Bowman
 
Screen_Shot_2022_06_06_at_2.06.40_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 6, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
A 24th woman filed a civil lawsuit Monday alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL
Browns QB Deshaun Watson facing 24th lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct
Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Texans.
By Associated Press
 