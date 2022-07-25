The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Business News Chicago

Tentative deal offers new chance to end construction strike

Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers said members will vote Tuesday on an offer that could put about 300 members back on the job after a seven-week walkout.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Tentative deal offers new chance to end construction strike
Members of Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers display picket signs while on strike at a Lehigh Hanson site in McCook.

Members of Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers display picket signs while on strike at a Lehigh Hanson site in McCook.

Provided

The union whose strike has disrupted road work around the region said Monday night it has reached a tentative agreement with three companies that produce construction material.

Members will decide Tuesday whether to ratify the agreement, said Ed Maher, communications director for Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers. Maher said the latest agreement addresses concerns members expressed Sunday when they resoundingly voted down a prior offer.

About 300 members of Local 150 who operate heavy equipment have been on strike since June 7 against three companies that collectively operate 35 quarries. The companies—Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials and Lafarge Holcim—produce sand, gravel and crushed stone needed for asphalt, concrete and other construction materials.

There was no immediate comment on behalf of the companies, which negotiate as members of the Chicago Area Aggregate Producers Association.

The strike has delayed routine summertime road work large and small. The head of the state’s Department of Transportation voiced his concern this month in a letter to the companies, citing the strike’s effect on major projects such as the Jane Byrne Interchange, plus work on Interstates 55 and 80.

Maher said Local 150 will end its picketing Monday night, pending the outcome of Tuesday’s vote. Members are asked to vote in person at noon at Local 150’s office in Countryside.

When the workers convened Sunday to vote on a prior deal, they were upset by language dealing with health insurance, Maher said. He said the tentative agreement addresses those concerns and provides slight improvement of proposed wage increases that the companies earlier outlined as 6% for the contract’s first year and 4% for each of the next two years.

Maher said the companies have prolonged the strike by cutting off talks for days on end and by offering contract language riddled with errors.

The companies have denied making matters worse. In a joint statement last week, they said, “We’ve been at the bargaining table 17 times, in addition to many other calls and private meetings. We remain committed to servicing our customers and limiting disruptions to infrastructure projects to the best of our ability.”

Next Up In News
2-year-old boy critically injured after being struck by car in West Rogers Park
Debate over CTA safety reignites after Red Line rider pulls knife on seven robbers, killing 15-year-old boy who police say had a gun
Reza’s Restaurant shut down due to ‘dangerous and hazardous violations’
Tears and vow to fight on for a national assault weapons ban mark Highland Park’s first City Council meeting since massacre
CPS sees another $45M hit to budget after agreeing to pay state back $87.5M over 8 years due to funding mistake
Lightfoot taps developer to carry the ball for Soldier Field dome — and keep Bears home
The Latest
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.
Chicago
2-year-old boy critically injured after being struck by car in West Rogers Park
About 8:35 p.m., the boy was near Touhy and Ridge avenues when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Outfielder Ian Happ is making sure to take in the sights and sounds of Wrigley Field in case this week’s two-game series against the Pirates is his last home stand as a Cub. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Ian Happ on homestand: ‘I don’t want to leave here without absorbing it’
The Cubs’ two-game set against the Pirates is their last series at Wrigley Field before the trade deadline.
By Maddie Lee
 
A city of Chicago Department of Buildings violation notice was placed on the front door of Reza’s in Edgewater.
City Hall
Reza’s Restaurant shut down due to ‘dangerous and hazardous violations’
The Department of Buildings cited and shut down the restaurant, at 5255 N. Clark St., after violations were discovered during an inspection July 18.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Highland Park City Council members Kim Stone and Anthony Blumberg put their hands on Mayor Nancy Rotering’s arms as she breaks down while giving a speech on the events of the Fourth of July massacre during a City Council meeting at Highland Park City Hall on Monday, July 25, 2022,
Highland Park parade shooting
Tears and vow to fight on for a national assault weapons ban mark Highland Park’s first City Council meeting since massacre
“I will not stop trying. We will not stop trying,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said of the fight for a federal ban of assault rifles and high capacity magazines.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Divorced fathers, like all parents, should have a say in school matters affecting their children, attorney Jeffery Leving writes.
Other Views
Don’t shut divorced fathers out of debates over school curriculum
It is essential that fathers be part of their children’s academic life, and not only to give input on curriculum.
By Jeffery M. Leving
 