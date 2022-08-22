The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Business News Chicago

Cleaning workers cooperative owned by immigrant women launches on Southeast Side

Mujeres Brillantes, owned by three women, will allow the workers to run their own business and negate the abuse they have suffered over the years.

By  Mariah Rush
 Updated  
SHARE Cleaning workers cooperative owned by immigrant women launches on Southeast Side
Estela Nava, one of the co-founders of the Mujeres Brillantes Co-op, speaks at City Hall. The Southeast Side cooperative was announced on Monday.

Estela Nava, a co-founder of the Mujeres Brillantes Co-op, speaks at City Hall on Monday.

Mariah Rush/Sun-Times

Estela Nava has been a cleaning worker for 40 years. In that time, she’s gone from working in the Congress Hotel to cleaning schools to working in people’s homes. Nava says during her career she has been underpaid, yelled at and disrespected.

Fed up with the abuse she’s endured, Nava is launching a cleaning workers cooperative on the Southeast Side called Mujeres Brillantes Cleaning Co-op.

Owned by Nava and two other immigrant women, Esmeralda Gutierrez and Mairim Fernandez, the cooperative was announced on Monday at City Hall with the support of Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya and Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th).

The cooperative, the first of its kind on the Southeast Side, has been in the works for three years with help from the city of Chicago and the United Workers’ Center.

Forming a cooperative is different from a typical business because the workers are also in charge of making all decisions relating to pay, working conditions and negotiations with the places that hire them for their services.

Sadlowski Garza said the announcement was “long overdue” because cleaning workers are typically exploited by bigger businesses that employ them.

“This is really important because these are workers who’ve always been in the background, workers that have been exploited, workers that have been part of wage theft, and now we’re bringing those workers to the forefront,” she said. “And they’re taking on and forming their own business with help from the city of Chicago.”

The three co-owners were trained over the last few years to own their own business.

“We’re not going to suffer any more abuse,” Nava said, tearing up. “We’ll be free to do our best.”

Sadlowski Garza said the Southeast Side is a “worker-oriented” area.

“People-powered movements have always come out of the 10th Ward,” she said. “We’re empowering our people to run their own business and make their own decisions.”

This is the second cooperative launched on the Southeast Side. The first was a group of women with a salsa business.

“We’re going to make them respect the promises they make in terms of pay and the work,” Nava said. “I know I’m old, but you’re never too old to do what you want to do.”

Next Up In News
A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries
Police release video of murder suspects from McKinley Park shooting in April
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December
38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
6-year-old boy sexually abused in River North McDonald’s restroom, person arrested
The Latest
EJE_eventChorus_091022.png
Events
The Environmental Justice Exchange: A tribute to Hazel Johnson, the Mother of Environmental Justice
At Printers Row Lit Fest on September 10 at 1:30 p.m. CT, host Brett Chase will be joined by guests Cheryl Johnson, Tarnynon Onumonu and Luis Carranza to pay homage to Hazel Johnson’s life and legacy.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Brach’s new Tailgate candy corn mix — just in time for football season kickoff — is available at Walgreen’s.&nbsp;
Taste
Brach’s debuts hot dog, hamburger candy corn flavors in new Tailgate mix
The candy corn maker is pitching its latest creation to football fans as the NFL and NCAA seasons near.
By USA TODAY
 
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., stands silently during a press conference on the the Inflation Reduction Act at Glynwood Boat House on August 17 in Cold Spring, New York.
Other Views
Putting price on carbon emissions is the best way to reduce greenhouse gases
The newly passes first comprehensive climate legislation in our nation’s history is a bold step. Now take the next one.
By Alex Marianyi and Joe Tedino
 
Voters go to the polls in Pontiac, Mich., during the Michigan primary on Aug. 2.
Columnists
Redistricting is voter suppression, too
Redistricting is erasing us from Congress and state legislatures. We need to call it out and challenge it where we see it.
By Ben Jealous
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries
Chicago Public School students returned to school Monday.
By Stefano Esposito
 