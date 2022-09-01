The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Business News Metro/State

Wells Fargo ordered to pay $22 million to fired manager

The U.S. Labor Department said the bank retaliated against the ex-employee for alleging that its business practices violated laws.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Wells Fargo ordered to pay $22 million to fired manager
Wells Fargo Under Investigation For Discriminatory Hiring Practices

The U.S. Labor Department has ordered Wells Fargo to pay $22 million to a terminated worker who complained about the bank’s business practices.

Getty Images

In a Chicago-based case, the U.S. Labor Department has ordered Wells Fargo to pay $22 million for violating whistleblower protection provisions of federal law.

The money, including back pay and compensatory damages, must be paid to a former senior manager in the Chicago area for the commercial banking unit. The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the bank fired the executive in 2019 for complaining about possible illegalities, such as wire fraud. The agency said the former manager also was concerned about being directed to falsify customer information and about alleged price fixing and interest-rate collusion.

As a whistleblower under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act for curbing corporate fraud, the ex-manager was not identified.

Wells Fargo said in a statement that it disagrees with the findings “which were not based on an evidentiary hearing. We intend to appeal to an Administrative Law Judge. Wells Fargo has zero tolerance for acts of retaliation, and employees are encouraged to report concerns which will be promptly and thoroughly investigated.”

Either side has 30 days to appeal. OSHA’s Chicago regional office investigated after getting a complaint for the former employee.

The agency said Wells Fargo argued the individual was fired in a restructuring but an investigation showed the manager was treated differently from others let go in that process.

Next Up In News
Immigrants sent by Texas officials to Chicago being evaluated by city agencies, immigration groups
Invest South/West here to stay, no matter who wins mayoral election, planning chief says
Downstate wisdom doesn’t wash
Arwady on new COVID shot: Get boosted ASAP
Retired Chicago cop shot 6 times trying to stop robbery at Englewood currency exchange, officials say
R. Kelly says he will not testify in child pornography, obstruction trial
The Latest
Alex Leatherwood played tackle for the Raiders against the Bears last year but was then moved to guard.
Bears
Bears betting on pedigree of Alex Leatherwood, Teven Jenkins
The former Alabama star is the kind of high-pedigree gamble the Bears should be taking during a rebuilding season. So is Teven Jenkins, who, a month after rumors first surfaced that he’d be traded, is penciled in as the starting right guard.
By Patrick Finley
 
Immigrants wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Migrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas and dropped off at Union Station without notice.
News
Immigrants sent by Texas officials to Chicago being evaluated by city agencies, immigration groups
Nearly 80 people seeking asylum at the U.S. southern border were sent to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as part of his plan to move them to Democrat-led cities.
By Elvia MalagónTina Sfondeles, and 1 more
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is shown in August 2021 at an Invest South/West event in Back Of The Yards.
Fran Spielman Show
Invest South/West here to stay, no matter who wins mayoral election, planning chief says
Since arriving from Detroit three years ago, Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox has focused on delivering Lightfoot’s mayor’s signature plan to leverage $750 million in public money already in the pipeline” to lure private investment to areas neglected for decades.
By Fran Spielman
 
NUP_196415_00055.JPG
Movies and TV
Melissa Villaseñor, Chicago’s Alex Moffat also leaving ‘SNL’
Along with newcomer Aristotle Athari, they’re following Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney out the door.
By Darel Jevens
 
Fernando Duarte, Hansol Jeong and the Joffrey Ballet ensemble present “Vespertine.” Photo by Cheryl Mann&nbsp;
Dance
Fall dance preview 2022: Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet, Elevate Chicago Dance, Cloud Gate Theatre among season highlights
The Kyiv City Ballet undertakes its first-ever American tour Sept. 16 through Oct. 24, including performances at the Auditorium Theatre.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 