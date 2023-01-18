The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Business News Nation/World

Twitter auctions off blue bird memorabilia, pricey furniture

When Elon Musk wants to make a point, it can often be blunt.

By  Barbara Ortutay | AP
   
SHARE Twitter auctions off blue bird memorabilia, pricey furniture
The Twitter logo is seen at the social media company’s headquarters in San Francisco on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

After slashing the company’s workforce, falling behind on rent and contract obligations, Twitter is now auctioning off memorabilia, fancy office furniture and professional kitchen equipment from its San Francisco offices.

Stephen Lam/AP file

A neon Twitter bird for $35,000, anyone? How about a used industrial kitchen mixer for a good price? Going once ....

When Elon Musk wants to make a point, it can be pretty blunt. On the day he took over Twitter last fall, he walked in to the San Francisco company’s headquarters carrying a sink. He tweeted “let that sink in.” Get it?

After slashing the company’s workforce, falling behind on rent and contract obligations, Twitter under the mercurial billionaire is now auctioning off memorabilia, fancy office furniture and professional kitchen equipment from its San Francisco offices, where large swaths now sit empty and free meals are a relic of the past.

With the auction, Musk’s message is twofold: call attention to the perceived excesses of Twitter’s previous administration while signaling that cost cutting — at all costs — is a top priority.

The items fetching the highest bids, besides the neon bird, include a plain Twitter bird statue at over $30,000 and a planter sculpture of the “@” symbol. Professional kitchen equipment, meanwhile, is going for tens of thousands of dollars. These include a commercial dehydrator, a fryer and a La Marzocco Strada semi-automatic espresso machine, which retails for around $25,000 (the top bid as of Wednesday morning was $12,000)

Even when all added up, the money raised from the auction, which closes Wednesday, is unlikely to make a dent in Twitter’s financial obligations.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October and the company is on the hook for about $1 billion a year in interest payments from the deal. Most of Musk’s wealth is tied to his ownership of Tesla shares, which have lost more than 40% of their value since he took ownership of Twitter in late October. He sold nearly $23 billion worth of the electric vehicle company’s stock to fund the purchase since April, when he started building a position in Twitter. He’s even lost the top spot for the world’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes.

Twitter, which no longer has a media relations department, did not immediately respond to a message for comment Wednesday.

Musk defended his extreme cost cutting measures in December in a late night Twitter Spaces call.

“This company is like, basically, you’re in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work,” Musk said on Dec. 21.

Next Up In News
Vallas, Johnson and Garcia close fundraising gap with Lightfoot, new reports show
Illinois State Rifle Association, gun stores file federal lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Oscar Mayer is searching for its next 12 pack of Wienermobile drivers
PAWS Chicago cuts adoption fees for senior dogs in honor of Betty White’s 101st birthday
Under fire: State’s assault weapons ban challenged by two lawsuits — with others on the way
The Latest
Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren listens to chairman George McCaskey speak on Tuesday.
Bears
Bears’ Kevin Warren has ‘greatest amount of respect’ for Justin Fields — and that matters
While Warren will be judged by how he shepherds the Bears toward their next stadium, he knows that winning will also shape his legacy. And nothing in the sport affects winning more a quarterback.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is running for re-election, speaks as her opponents listen during the Disability Mayoral Candidates’ Forum, where seven Chicago mayoral candidates shared their plans to make the city more accessible to people experiencing disabilities at Access Living in the River North neighborhood, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Elections
Vallas, Johnson and Garcia close fundraising gap with Lightfoot, new reports show
Mayor Lori Lightfoot raised $1.49 million, more than all of her competitors except Brandon Johnson. But she spent $3 million, twice as much as she took in.
By Fran Spielman
 
Mount Carmel’s DeAndre Craig (2) drives around Bloom’s Payton Edwards (5),
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Catholic League heating up, appreciating Lake Park’s Cam Cerese and Oswego East’s Mekhi Lowery
With five teams on pace to win 20-plus games and all five of those teams either unbeaten or with one loss in conference play, the Catholic League’s Blue Division is ready to heat up.
By Joe Henricksen
 
merlin_110769833.jpg
Politics
Illinois State Rifle Association, gun stores file federal lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
The lawsuit appears to be the first in federal court to challenge Illinois’ new weapons ban, but it is part of a burgeoning legal effort aimed at undoing the new law. Other lawsuits have been filed in state court.
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
 
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Business
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, as it joins other tech companies in a scaling back of their pandemic-era expansions.
By Matt O’Brien | AP
 