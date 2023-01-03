The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Business News Chicago

Landlord says McDonald’s is blocking a landmark renovation

The owner of the Delaware Building said the fast-food chain is using a lease to block work that could bring an improvement to Randolph Street.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Landlord says McDonald’s is blocking a landmark renovation
The landmark Delaware Building at 36 W. Randolph St., where McDonald’s used to have a two-story restaurant.

The owner of the Delaware Building, 36 W. Randolph St., wants to convert part of the building to apartments.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The owner of a landmark office building downtown had to deal last week with any landlord’s nightmare — a busted pipe that sent water gushing down several floors. But he said that’s not his biggest problem with the property.

Attorney Steven DeGraff wants to convert the old Delaware Building at 36 W. Randolph St. into residences, in line with a city government push for more housing in the Loop. But he said he’s being stymied by fast-food giant McDonald’s, which had a restaurant in the building until a couple of years ago.

McDonald’s still has a long-term lease for the first two floors. DeGraff said the Chicago-based company won’t agree to a design change he needs for the renovation.

DeGraff, with the law firm Much Shelist, said McDonald’s is being obstinate even though it has told him it will never re-open the location. At issue is about 93 square feet DeGraff said he needs to take from the shuttered restaurant space. He said it would provide a second entrance needed under fire codes if he converts the building to residential.

“They have their lease and they’ve said they’re never coming back. But they’ve rejected every proposal I’ve ever given them” for the second entrance, DeGraff said. “Their attitude is, ‘Buy me out.’”

A McDonald’s media representative had no comment; a real estate executive for the company could not be reached.

Related

The building is eight stories and only about 32,000 square feet, its small floors and windows unappealing to many of today’s companies. It’s mostly vacant, but with a jeweler on the ground floor. DeGraff said that with a site near the James M. Nederlander Theatre, Petterino’s restaurant and Block 37, the building would work better as about 64 apartments. He estimated the work would cost about $15 million.

DeGraff, part of a partnership that owns the site, said McDonald’s pays only $1 a year in rent plus 39% of the building’s property taxes. He called it a “sweetheart deal” that dates from when the company owned the building decades ago.

The Italianate-style building with a cast-iron base was started shortly after the Chicago Fire of 1871 and is among the few remaining buildings of that era. It’s a Chicago landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

DeGraff said a new use would bring the building to life and add energy to the Loop. He said the water leak, which happened during the onslaught of subzero temperatures, was quickly stopped and that insurance-funded repairs are under way.

“I’m a steward for this site. It’s a great building and it should be great for many years to come,” DeGraff said. “The ownership group is passionate about doing something with this building.”

Next Up In News
Longtime couple weds in Cook County’s first-of-the-year ceremony
FBI director picks new leader for Chicago field office
Get your human-generated content here
Howard Brown Health workers begin three-day strike
Frank Galati, Tony Award-winning Chicago director, writer, actor dies at 79
Pedestrian killed in Chatham hit-and-run
The Latest
Serve salmon tartare on crackers or toast squares.
Recipes
A fresh and bright salmon tartare is a delicious way to start the new year
Salmon tartare is a perfect multi-tasking appetizer.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls
Bulls late-game weaknesses again on full display against Cavaliers
When the 57-year-old coach is fundamentally top three in the organization in setting up to take a charge, that’s an issue. But there are a few issues with this Bulls team late in games, and Billy Donovan would like them fixed sooner than later.
By Joe Cowley
 
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough officiates for Mandy Fila and Daniel Ferguson, who won the lottery to receive Cook County’s first marriage license of 2023, during a wedding ceremony Tuesday morning at the clerk’s Loop office. Fila and Ferguson have known each other for more than 20 years, been a couple for 13 and are raising two children, ages 6 and 9.
Suburban Chicago
Longtime couple weds in Cook County’s first-of-the-year ceremony
Mandy Fila and Daniel Ferguson tied the knot Tuesday in a ceremony officiated by County Clerk Karen Yarbrough — the first in-person wedding the clerk has held in two years.
By David Struett
 
casings.jpg
La Voz Chicago
3 adolescentes heridos en un tiroteo en Lawndale
Los jóvenes fueron trasladados al Stroger Hospital, donde se encuentran en buen estado.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler Jr., the new head of Chicago’s FBI field office.
Chicago
FBI director picks new leader for Chicago field office
Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler Jr. will replace the former FBI head in Chicago, Emmerson Buie Jr., who retired in August.
By Jon Seidel
 