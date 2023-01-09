The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
Business News Metro/State

Chicago-based Hometown Food buys Birch Benders product line

The acquisition expands Hometown Food’s holdings in pancake and baking mixes and could add to jobs at its headquarters here.

By  David Roeder
   
A collection of Birch Benders products such as pancake and waffle mixes, baking mixes, frostings and cookies.

Hometown Food is buying Birch Benders, a maker of pancake and waffle mixes, baking mixes, frostings and cookies.

Provided

Chicago-based Hometown Food said Monday it has acquired the Birch Benders line of baking products from Sovos Brands. Terms were not disclosed.

The products include pancake and waffle mixes, baking mixes, frostings and cookies. The deal will add about $50 million in annual sales to the Hometown lineup, which generates more than $750 million in yearly revenue, said Hendrik Hartong, chairman and CEO of private equity firm Brynwood Partners.

Brynwood owns Hometown, whose brands include Hungry Jack, Martha White and dry baking mixes under the Pillsbury name. Other Pillsbury products are owned by General Mills.

Hartong said he expects Hometown will add several jobs at its headquarters, 500 W. Madison St., and at its manufacturing center in Toledo, Ohio, to accommodate the Birch Benders line. He said the company employs 75 people in Chicago and 225 in Toledo.

Brynwood also owns a manufacturer of frozen pizzas, Great Kitchens, with operations in Romeoville and Chicago Heights. Hartong said the locations together have about 750 workers.

He said Birch Benders — with keto, paleo and organic products — “was a pioneer in the health and wellness space and natural baking channel and we are excited to further our commitment to the pancake and baking mix categories.”

