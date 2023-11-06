The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Business News Chicago

Starbucks increases hourly wages, adds other benefits but not for unionized workers

The company said unionized workers won’t be eligible for some of the new perks, a sign of the continuing tension between the Seattle coffee giant and the union trying to organize its U.S. stores. including in Chicago.

By  Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
   
SHARE Starbucks increases hourly wages, adds other benefits but not for unionized workers
A customer walks out of Starbucks at 2543 N. California Ave. in Logan Square, June 2022.

A customer walks out of Starbucks at 2543 N. California Ave. in Logan Square, June 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Starbucks is increasing pay and benefits for most of its U.S. hourly workers after ending its fiscal year with record sales.

But the company said Monday that unionized workers won’t be eligible for some of those perks, a sign of the continuing tension between the Seattle coffee giant and the union trying to organize its U.S. stores. including in Chicago.

At least 366 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since 2021, according to the National Labor Relations Board. But Starbucks and the Workers United union have yet to reach a labor agreement at any of those stores. Starbucks has 9,600 company-operated stores in the U.S.

Related

Starbucks said Monday it will increase wages — which currently average $17.50 per hour — starting Jan. 1. Employees at both union and non-union stores who have worked four years or less will get raises of 3% or 4% depending on years of service.

Employees who have worked five years or more will be eligible for a 5% increase, but since that’s a new benefit, it must be negotiated with Workers United and is therefore not available to unionized stores, the company said.

Workers United rejected that claim and said it will file unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks with the NLRB.

“Withholding benefits from unionized stores is against the law,” the union said.

Starbucks said it is also shortening the time hourly employees must work before accruing vacation days from one year to 90 days. That benefit is also only available to workers at non-unionized stores.

The company also announced a new North American barista championship open to employees in the U.S. and Canada. The company said program also won’t be available to employees at unionized stores since it involves prize money and travel.

Starbucks’ actions go against a September ruling by an administrative law judge for the NLRB, who ruled that the company acted illegally last fall when it raised pay only for non-union workers. Starbucks has appealed that ruling, saying NLRB’s standards don’t allow employers to make unilateral changes in the wages or benefits of unionized employees.

Next Up In News
Man killed, Chicago police officer wounded in exchange of gunfire in South Shore
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to reckless conduct, gets 60 days in jail
Concejal Ramírez-Rosa renuncia a cargos de liderazgo tras confrontación en relación a ciudad santuario
Jury selection begins as Ed Burke, ‘figurehead of the old regime,’ faces historic corruption trial
Woman rescued from 7th floor during fire in Bronzeville apartment building
Girl, 11, shot in her head by stray bullet fired outside West Englewood home, police say
The Latest
Chicago police work the scene where an officer was shot in an apparent exchange of gunfire in the 7300 block of South Dante.
Crime
Man killed, Chicago police officer wounded in exchange of gunfire in South Shore
The officer’s injuries were apparently not life-threatening, according to the Chicago Fire Department, which said another officer was treated for other injuries at the scene in the 7300 block of South Dante.
By Rosemary Sobol and Sophie Sherry
 
Arvid Soderblom bounced back well Sunday against the Devils.
Blackhawks’ Arvid Soderblom bounces back from Arizona disaster but still has work to do
On Sunday, the young goalie put a seven-goal clunker in his last start against the Coyotes behind him, stopping 36 of 39 shots against the Devils. His career save percentage, however, still needs improvement.
By Ben Pope
 
Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Bears
Rookie QBs shaping view of Bears’ decision to stick with Justin Fields in 2023
The Panthers’ Bryce Young is one of three rookie quarterback whose performances in Week 9 show what might have been — for better and worse:
By Patrick Finley
 
Justin Fields
Bears
If healthy, Bears QB Justin Fields will play vs. Panthers
The Bears’ starting quarterback has missed the last three games with a dislocated thumb, but the short week of walk-throughs will not be an impediment to him returning Thursday night at Soldier Field, coach Matt Eberflus said.
By Mark Potash
 
West_Garfield_Park.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: Living in Chicago’s most violent neighborhood
Plus: Dad of Highland Park shooting suspect takes plea deal; Cubs fire manager and more.
By Matt Moore
 