The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 13, 2023
Business News Nation/World

Chicago man has a bone to pick with Buffalo Wild Wings over its ‘boneless’ wings

Aimen Halim accuses BWW of false advertising, says its boneless wings are made of breast meat.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Chicago man has a bone to pick with Buffalo Wild Wings over its ‘boneless’ wings
An exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

A Chicago man has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, saying its boneless wings are really chicken breast meat.

Buffalo Wild Wings

No bones about it, Aimen Halim is very unhappy with Buffalo Wild Wings.

So upset that the Chicago man recently filed a class action lawsuit against the Atlanta-based chain, accusing the company of a “clear-cut case of false advertising.”

In his lawsuit, Halim says he bought food at a Mount Prospect Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant earlier this year and was served boneless wings that were not, in fact, de-boned wings.

“Unbeknownst to plaintiff and other consumers, the products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings. Indeed, the products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing,” Halim states in his lawsuit, filed Thursday, March 9, in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

What does Halim have against chicken breast meat?

“Chicken wings are a more premium and desirable product than a product made of chicken breast meat,” he claims.

Related

If Buffalo Wild Wings were being “transparent,” it would instead call its boneless wings “boneless chicken,” according to the lawsuit.

“Had plaintiff and other consumers known that the products are not actually chicken wings, they would have paid less for them, or would not have purchased them at all,” the suit states. “Therefore, plaintiff and consumers have suffered injury in fact, as a result of defendants’ deceptive practices.”

The lawsuit seeks, among other things, the profits and “unjust enrichment” Buffalo Wild Wings received “as a result of its unlawful, unfair and fraudulent business practices ... .”

Neither Halim nor a representative from Buffalo Wild Wings could be reached for comment Monday.

Next Up In News
Groups sue to halt expansion of lakeside dump on Southeast Side
Man fatally shot in car in Gage Park
Chicago’s summer festival dates announced; Taste moved to September in Grant Park
Man charged in fatal Loop CTA stabbing; victim identified her killer, police say
‘Your deposits will be there when you need them,’ president says
Man charged with attacking Chicago police officer in Lincoln Park, grabbing cop’s gun and firing it
The Latest
Mateo Arias, who performs under the name ¿Téo?, is currently on a North American tour that includes a March 17 show in Chicago.&nbsp;
La Voz Chicago
¿Téo? dice que su nueva música celebra su personalidad y sus raíces
El cantante, compositor y actor colombiano comenzó su carrera en una serie original de Disney Channel y ahora está construyendo su propio camino en la música con un sonido único inspirado en sus raíces.
By Ambar Colón
 
Amalia NietoGomez, executive director of the Alliance of the Southeast, says a lakeside dump next to Calumet Park should not be expanded.
Environment
Groups sue to halt expansion of lakeside dump on Southeast Side
The area should be converted to parkland, say organizers who want dredged toxic sediment from the Calumet River sent elsewhere.
By Brett Chase
 
President Biden Celebrates Passage Of The Inflation Reduction Act On The South Lawn
Columnists
A historic vote that gave us tools to save the planet
Kamala Harris broke ground as the first woman vice president, but she also made history for her tie-breaking vote on a bill that includes massive spending to fight climate change.
By Ben Jealous
 
Filephoto.png
News
Man fatally shot in car in Gage Park
He was attacked in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_20230312_161538_563.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Ely Guerra a toda voz e intensidad
La cantautora y artista mexicana se presentó en Chicago como parte del Festival Sor Juana en una velada íntima y especial celebrando sus 30 años de carrera.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 