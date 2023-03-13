The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 13, 2023
Business News Nation/World

Chicago man has a bone to pick with Buffalo Wild Wings over its ‘boneless’ wings

Aimen Halim accuses the Atlanta-based chain of false advertising, says its boneless chicken wings are made of breast meat.

By  Stefano Esposito
 Updated  
SHARE Chicago man has a bone to pick with Buffalo Wild Wings over its ‘boneless’ wings
An exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

A Chicago man has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, accusing the chain of “clear-cut false advertising.”

Buffalo Wild Wings

No bones about it, Aimen Halim is very unhappy with Buffalo Wild Wings.

He’s so upset that the Chicago man recently filed a class-action lawsuit against the Atlanta-based chain, accusing the company of a “clear-cut case of false advertising.”

In his lawsuit, Halim says he bought food at a Mount Prospect Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant earlier this year and was served boneless wings that were not, in fact, de-boned wings.

“Unbeknownst to plaintiff and other consumers, the products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings. Indeed, the products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing,” Halim states in his lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

So what does Halim have against chicken breast meat?

“Chicken wings are a more premium and desirable product than a product made of chicken breast meat,” he claims.

Related

A Buffalo Wild Wings representative directed a Chicago Sun-Times reporter to a company tweet posted Monday, apparently in response to questions about the lawsuit: “It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo.”

If Buffalo Wild Wings were being “transparent,” it would instead call its boneless wings “boneless chicken,” according to the lawsuit.

“Had plaintiff and other consumers known that the products are not actually chicken wings, they would have paid less for them, or would not have purchased them at all,” the suit states. “Therefore, plaintiff and consumers have suffered injury in fact, as a result of defendants’ deceptive practices.”

The lawsuit seeks, among other things, the profits and “unjust enrichment” Buffalo Wild Wings received “as a result of its unlawful, unfair and fraudulent business practices.”

Halim could not be reached for comment Monday.

Next Up In News
Lease signed: Chicago Fire to build $80M training center on Chicago Housing Authority land
Man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend on Loop CTA platform after she gave his name to police before dying
Operating Engineers Local 150 makes $1M pledge to Vallas
As SNAP recipients see reduction in funds, Chicago residents make adjustments: ‘I make do’
Lightfoot orders audit to narrow gender, racial pay gap among city workers
Groups sue to halt expansion of lakeside dump on Southeast Side
The Latest
A rendering of the planned Chicago Fire soccer team’s new West Side training facility.
City Hall
Lease signed: Chicago Fire to build $80M training center on Chicago Housing Authority land
Chicago’s next mayor will have to live with the controversial zoning change Mayor Lori Lightfoot muscled through the City Council allowing the Chicago Fire soccer club to build an $80 million training center on CHA land formerly occupied by the CHA’s ABLA Homes.
By Fran Spielman
 
GoFundMe
Crime
Man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend on Loop CTA platform after she gave his name to police before dying
“She was very joyful,” a cousin said of Samantha Maldonado, who came to Chicago from Ecuador. “We just want to be able to live our lives as fully as she did.”
By Mohammad Samra
 
The headquarters of Operating Engineers Local 150, at 6200 Joliet Road in Countryside.
Elections
Operating Engineers Local 150 makes $1M pledge to Vallas
Three months ago, a poll bankrolled by Local 150 before the union made its $1 million commitment to Jesus “Chuy” Garcia showed Garcia leading Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
By Fran Spielman
 
A photo of former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown at their championship parade last month.
Bears
Former Chiefs star LT Orlando Brown lingers as option for Bears as they retool o-line
They also could consider veteran left tackle Donovan Smith. In the meantime, they bolstered the interior line by agreeing to a deal with right guard Nate Davis.
By Jason Lieser
 
Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman shoots the puck.
Blackhawks
Cole Guttman’s excellent first Blackhawks season cut short by shoulder surgery
Guttman was shut down Monday for the rest of the season, allowing him to get the surgery early enough to fully recover before training camp next fall. He finishes with six points in 14 NHL games and 30 points in 39 AHL games, having made a big impression at both levels.
By Ben Pope
 