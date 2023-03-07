The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Illinois Facebook users to receive second payment in biometric privacy lawsuit settlement

A second check of just over $30 was issued at the end of February to those who cashed initial settlement payments of $397, part of a $650 million compensation fund.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
This 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square.

Associated Press

Illinois residents who cashed checks they received last year as part of a $650 million biometric privacy lawsuit settlement involving Facebook should expect another payment this month.

A second check of just over $30 was issued at the end of February to those who cashed their initial settlement payments of $397, according to attorney Jay Edelson, who filed the lawsuit against Facebook in 2015.

The second payment will come from around $43 million remaining in the settlement fund after the first round of payments went out to more than 1 million people last May, Edelson said.

“Sometimes there’s leftover money. In this case, not everybody cashed their checks, so because there’s leftover money there’s a second distribution,” Edelson said. After legal expenses, the settlement fund totaled $550 million.

Nearly 1.4 million Facebook users filed valid claims in the class-action lawsuit, which alleged that Facebook violated Illinois privacy regulations with a feature that suggested to users other people to tag in their photos.

A federal judge in California approved the settlement in 2020. The deadline to file a claim and get a check was in November of that year.

