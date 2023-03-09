The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Business Entertainment and Culture News

Field Museum staff votes to unionize

About 300 workers will become members of Council 31 of the American Federation of State, county and Municipal Employees.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Field Museum staff votes to unionize
The Field Museum

Workers at the Field Museum have voted to unionize.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Workers at Chicago’s Field Museum have voted to unionize with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

The employees voted 175-66 to affiliate with AFSCME’s Council 31, the union said. It said the National Labor Relations Board counted ballots Thursday that were cast during an election last month.

The vote means nearly 300 employees at the museum will become union members. Leaders of the organizing drive said the lopsided vote came despite an aggressive anti-union campaign from museum management.

Workers chose to establish a single bargaining unit to cover a range of job titles, organizing committee members said in announcing the election’s outcome.

Council 31 has scored a string of organizing victories involving workers at the Art Institute of Chicago and its school and the Newberry Library.

The Field Museum workers now will elect a bargaining committee and distribute a survey to members to get priorities for an initial contract.

“Our management team is ready to begin good-faith bargaining over an initial contract with AFSCME,” said Bridgette Russell, the Field’s public relations director. “We look forward to reaching an agreement.”

She said the museum was grateful that a high percentage of eligible employees voted in the election. “While the election process produced strong feelings and contrasting views, we are once again unified in serving our visitors, our community and our world,” she said.

Roberta Lynch, executive director of Council 31, said, “In Chicago and nationwide, cultural workers are organizing to claim their seat at the table, improve their institutions and win fair compensation and respect. AFSCME is proud to be at the forefront of this movement for change.”

Next Up In News
Trial of former aide to Ald. Jim Gardiner delayed
Susana Mendoza urges legislators to mandate full pension benefits for cops, firefighters who survive COVID-19
Mourners gather for funeral of slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso. ‘He inspired all who knew him.’
Secret recordings of Madigan, allies won’t be released beyond courtroom, judge rules
Offices may vanish like men’s hats
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone
The Latest
Yankees_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
The key to $162 million man Carlos Rodon’s reascension: proving the White Sox wrong
Injuries robbed him of the Sox success he craved, but a “slap in the face” from the club still fuels him as he eyes a World Series future with the Yankees.
By Steve Greenberg
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Trial of former aide to Ald. Jim Gardiner delayed
Charles Sikanich, Gardiner’s former ward superintendent, was to go to trial this week on charges he tried to sell a machine gun to an undercover ATF agent while on the clock for the Streets & Sanitation Department.
By Andy Grimm
 
A board-up crew works Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a home in 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue. The wife and three children of an active firefighter were injured in the blaze, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
La Voz Chicago
Muere el hijo de un bombero de Chicago por las heridas sufridas en incendio, resultan heridas sus hermanas y madre
El padre del niño corrió a la casa del lado noroeste y le practicó la reanimación cardiopulmonar a su esposa de 34 años, según el Departamento de Bomberos de Chicago.
By David Struett
 
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and her brother Sgt. Joaquin Mendoza, whose COVID-19 disability sparked new legislation that passed a House committee Thursday.
The Watchdogs
Susana Mendoza urges legislators to mandate full pension benefits for cops, firefighters who survive COVID-19
The Illinois comptroller choked up telling a House panel how her brother, a Chicago cop, was left disabled by COVID but denied full disability benefits.
By Frank Main
 
Chicago police officers gather for the funeral of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso on March 9, 2023.
News
Mourners gather for funeral of slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso. ‘He inspired all who knew him.’
Officers from across the Chicago area were among mourners who gathered along a 6-mile procession on the Far Southwest Side while Vásquez Lasso’s body was escorted to St. Rita of Cascia church, 7740 S. Western Ave.
By David Struett and Tom Schuba
 