The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Business News Nation/World

GM takes No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla, passes Ford

Strong sales of the Chevrolet Bolt pushed General Motors ahead of Ford in electric vehicle sales during the first quarter.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE GM takes No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla, passes Ford
Chevrolet shows off their Chevrolet Bolt at the North American International Auto Show on Jan. 9, 2017, in Detroit.

General Motors was the No. 2 seller of electric vehicles in the first quarter.

AP file

DETROIT — General Motors rode strong first-quarter sales of the Chevrolet Bolt to bump crosstown rival Ford out of second place in the U.S. electric vehicle sales race.

But GM’s EV sales of 20,670 were still far below those of industry leader Tesla, which delivered more than 161,000 vehicles in the U.S. from January to March, according to estimates from Motorintelligence.com.

Ford sold only 10,866 EVs during the quarter, but the company said that’s largely because it had to stop making the top-selling Mustang Mach-E electric SUV while it retooled a factory in Mexico to increase production. Spokesman Said Deep said the company didn’t build Mach-Es for seven weeks during the quarter, cutting into sales.

Also, Ford was forced to stop making the F-150 Lightning electric pickup in February after a battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check. The problem was fixed and production resumed March 13.

Still, Ford’s EV sales rose 41% above last year’s first quarter, the company said Tuesday.

During the first quarter, GM delivered 19,700 of its top-selling EV, the Chevrolet Bolt hatchback and utility vehicle. Last year the company sold only 358 Bolts because available batteries had to be diverted to a recall of 142,000 older Bolts due to battery fires.

GM also sold 968 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUVs and two GMC Hummer EV pickups during the first quarter. Its EV sales were 44 times larger than the same quarter a year ago.

Volkswagen, which is in fourth place in U.S. EV sales with 9,758 deliveries of the ID.4 hatchback, came close to knocking Ford down two notches.

U.S. electric vehicle sales rose 48% from January through March to just over 258,000, accounting for 7.2% of new vehicle sales. Last year the EV share of the market was 5.8%, according to data gathered by Motorintelligence.

Next Up In News
Hail bigger than golf balls falls in west and southwest suburbs
Voters hit the polls in the Chicago mayoral runoff — here’s why some cast their ballot
Trump’s indictment: Read it for yourself
Firefighter killed, another hurt at extra-alarm fire in West Pullman
Technical issues delay criminal case against Highland Park shooting suspect’s father
5 students in custody after reports of possible gun at Highland Park High School
The Latest
Hail in Evanston.
Weather
Hail bigger than golf balls falls in west and southwest suburbs
The largest hail reported in the area was in Boulder Hill, south of Aurora, at 2.75 inches in diameter. A golf ball’s diameter is 1.68 inches.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Two people walk over with ballots in hand to the ballot box to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting for the Chicago mayoral runoff election at the downtown voting super site, Monday, April 3, 2023.
Politics
Voters hit the polls in the Chicago mayoral runoff — here’s why some cast their ballot
We spoke with voters across the city casting their ballot in the Chicago runoff election for the mayor and 14 aldermanic candidates.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Betty Archie, a Chatham resident, went to cast her vote for mayor and alderperson this afternoon at Simeon Career Academy in the 6th Ward, which also served as a polling place for some 21st Ward residents.
Afternoon Edition
Chicagoans hit the polls, firefighter mourned and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Katelyn Haas
 
New York Grand Jury Votes To Indict Former President Trump
Nation/World
Trump’s indictment: Read it for yourself
Former President Donald Trump was charged by the Manhattan District Attorney on Tuesday in a 34-count felony indictment.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago firefighters salute the motorcade bringing firefighter Jermaine Pelt to the Cook County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday.
West Pullman
Firefighter killed, another hurt at extra-alarm fire in West Pullman
Jermaine Pelt, 49, a Chicago firefighter since 2005, “went down” as crews were ordered out of the area due to worsening conditions, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.
By Stefano Esposito and Mitch Dudek
 