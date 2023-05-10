City development agency backs housing plan for 63rd Street in Woodlawn

City officials Wednesday backed a $48.4 million mixed-income housing development, hoping it will revitalize a stretch of East 63rd Street in Woodlawn.

The 70-unit development would be built at the southeast corner of 63rd and Ellis Avenue on city-owned vacant land. Terms have to be worked out, but officials endorsed the concept offered by Preservation of Affordable Housing and KMW Communities.

Called Woodlawn Social, the project would produce a six-story, 60-unit rental building that would be mostly affordable under city rules. Developers also plan a four-story building with 10 units for sale at market rates along Ellis Avenue.

The Department of Planning and Development favored the proposal over those from two other development teams. Its review included input from nine community evaluators.

POAH and KMW’s “winning proposal was selected for its highly creative approach to urban placemaking and locally driven programming that creates a focal point for future growth along 63rd Street,” said the department’s commissioner, Maurice Cox.

Cox said a runner-up proposal from another development team will be saved for potential use on other vacant parcels along 63rd under the city’s control.

Officials hope other developments nearby will spur interest in building along 63rd. The neighborhood activity includes the Obama Presidential Center under construction in Jackson Park and a cluster of real estate projects around 63rd and Cottage Grove Avenue.

The site is a few blocks west of parcels that the Apostolic Church of God controls. The church has longterm plans to put housing, a hotel and a theater on sites mostly used for church parking.

Woodlawn Social would include a residents’ courtyard, a 9,000-square-foot public plaza and a 26-space parking lot. Bill Eager, senior vice president of POAH, said it would include 8,400 square feet of retail space, perhaps anchored by a restaurant.

“The city envisions a sort of restaurant row along 63rd Street,” Eager said. He said that after securing financing he hopes to start construction next year.

Tax credits for low-income housing will be sought, and the city could help the project in other ways, such as by offering the property at a reduced cost. The plan still has to go through the city’s review process.

“This project is a victory for Woodlawn residents who are working to expand affordable housing options for local families,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) in a statement made through the city. “Although we have much more work to do, we are excited to activate this vacant lot that has been unused for more than 40 years.”

The design is by architectural firms KoningEizenberg and Harley Ellis Devereaux. The buildings will include solar panels and rooftop gardens.

An open house where Woodlawn residents can meet the development team is planned for 5:30 p.m. May 23 at Harris Park field house, 6200 S. Drexel Ave.

