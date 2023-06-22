The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 22, 2023
United Airlines tweaking its app to offer rebooking options and vouchers during delays

United said that it will use the app to automatically send rebooking options as well as meal and hotel vouchers.

By  Associated Press
   
A United Airlines jetliner is pulled out of a gate at Denver International Airport Friday, May 26, 2023, in Denver.

United Airlines says when flights are delayed or canceled it will use its app to send customers options for rebooking and, in some cases, vouchers for meals and hotel rooms.

United said Thursday that it began testing the service on its app late last year and found that it reduced the number of people waiting in airports lines to speak to airline agents.

Airlines are under pressure from the Biden administration to improve customer service. The Transportation Department said recently it would begin writing new rules to require passenger compensation when the airline causes delays and cancellations.

United’s chief customer officer, Linda Jojo, said the new app features would save time and reduce stress for travelers because “we know things don’t always go as planned.”

So far this year, United has canceled about 5,400 flights, or 1.3% of its schedule, which matches the industrywide average, according to figures from FlightAware.com. Nearly 100,000 other United flights this year have arrived at least 15 minutes late.

Clark Haggans, Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the Steelers, dies at 46
NASCAR no more ridiculous than golf, reader says
Body recovered near Foster Beach following search for drowned swimmer
Boy, 17, shot in West Garfield Park
‘God’s calling.’ Man uses medical emergency training to help those hurt in hit-and-run outside Sox park
‘Where are the funds?’ State elections board seeks accounting of Ald. Burnett’s missing campaign money
Is fructose worthy of our ire? It’s the most common type of sugar in processed foods.
Eat Well
What’s all the fuss over fructose? Health experts weigh in on the good, bad side of this sugar
Excessive fructose, just like too much of any added sugars, is not healthy.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
_Elliott.jpeg
Ex-Proud Boy from Aurora gets more than three years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol assault
James Robert Elliott claims he was “filled with frustration, at the government, at Trump, at law-enforcement and also at myself” in the days after the riot.
By Jon Seidel
 
Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46.
NFL
Clark Haggans, Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the Steelers, dies at 46
The Steelers took a chance on Haggans in the fifth round of the 2000 draft. He responded by becoming a special teams ace before graduating into a starting role opposite Joey Porter on a defense that regularly ranked among the best in the NFL.
By Associated Press
 
FALLOUT_FTR_081621_30.jpg
Music
You didn’t need to be at Wrigley Field to hear Fall Out Boy last night
Fans or foes of Fall Out Boy could hear the first night of the group’s 25-date tour outside the field from miles away.
By Katelyn Haas
 
Reader Rey Kadon took this shot of the Miller High Life 400 in Brooklyn, New York, in 1989.
Columnists
NASCAR no more ridiculous than golf, reader says
Sun-Times readers sing the praises of NASCAR.
By Neil Steinberg
 