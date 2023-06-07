The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Business News

Colectivo Coffee baristas brew up a union contract

The coffee chain’s staffers, who organized with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in 2021, secured a two-year deal.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Colectivo Coffee baristas brew up a union contract
Colectivo Coffee in Andersonville at 5425 N. Clark St.

Colectivo Coffee in Andersonville at 5425 N. Clark St.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Employees at Colectivo Coffee ratified their first labor agreement, since organizing in 2021 with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Union leadership said Wednesday that the employees ratified a two-year contract covering about 90 employees in the Chicago area and nearly 500 in Wisconsin, where Colectivo’s operations are based. IBEW Local 1220 represents Colectivo’s Chicago staff, while IBEW’s Local 494 handles the Wisconsin workers.

Brett Lyons, business representative for IBEW Local 1220, said the employees won pay raises, paid sick leave and improved scheduling rules.

Lyons said more than 300 workers voted on the contract and 95% ratified it.

Colectivo did not respond to a request for comment. The chain has five cafes in the Chicago area and 15 in Wisconsin, primarily in the Milwaukee and Madison areas.

It marks the second contract the IBEW has secured here for coffee shop workers. It’s a stark contrast to the nationwide organizing campaign at Starbucks, where an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union has struggled to make headway with bargaining.

Local 1220’s workers at the Intelligentsia coffee chain ratified an agreement in December, and in the spring, it organized employees at a Metropolis coffee shop in Edgewater.

Lyons said Colectivo workers in the Chicago area will get a 4% raise in the first year — bringing starting hourly wages to $16.17 plus tips for baristas up to $21.11 for trainers — and 2.7% the following year.

The contract also includes “just cause” language that spells out rules for discipline, an important goal for unions.

The agreement codifies existing company benefits such as health insurance and 401(k) contributions, Lyons said. Management committed to regular meetings on safety and other issues, he said.

“I’m thrilled to see the changes already taking place throughout my cafe and look forward to continued collaboration with my co-workers throughout the Colectivo Collective about the positive impact of this contract thus far and in the future,” Zacary Heren, Chicago-area worker and a member of bargaining committee, said in a statement.

Besides baristas, the agreement also covers administrative workers and those at a bakery and warehouse in Wisconsin, Lyons said.

“It sets up the group in a good position for bargaining for the next contract,” he said.

Next Up In News
Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget that boosts early education funding — and stops state officials’ raises from breaking the law
Man shot and killed in New City
Former state Sen. Terry Link testifies about his cooperation with FBI — which he once denied
Chicago area air quality improving, but wildfire effects may linger a few days
Charges filed against boyfriend of woman found slain in Logan Square, days after family reported her missing
Boy, 15, wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget Wednesday at Christopher House, an early education center in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Politics
Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget that boosts early education funding — and stops state officials’ raises from breaking the law
The governor’s office said line-item reductions of $192,700 were made after a review found that cost-of-living pay raises granted to constitutional officers, legislators and some appointed officials exceeded 5%, which they said was unconstitutional.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
casings.jpg
Crime
Man shot and killed in New City
The man, 40, was on the street about 5:25 p.m. when someone in a car drove up and began shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson at practice.
Bears
CB Jaylon Johnson upbeat in return, ‘100%’ intent on contract extension with Bears
There’s peace between Johnson and the Bears, which makes this the perfect time to nail down a deal.
By Jason Lieser
 
Sheldon Henry, Lily Kren, Nathan Lucrezio, Daniel Quadrino, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Haley Gustafson, Ezekiel Ruiz and Ali Louis Bourzgui rehearse “The Who’s Tommy” at the Goodman Theatre. | Liz Lauren
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool Things to do in Chicago June 8-14
A revamped staging of “The Who’s Tommy,” “Memoirs of Jazz in The Alley,” and the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade are among the cultural and entertainment highlights in week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
060623_Sky_vs_Fever_Jeff_Haynes_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__4_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What impact will Sky’s new investment have on free agency? Player reaction provides indication
“It’s dope,” Dana Evans said. “Especially having women invested in us. We deserve it, we work hard and we deserve the best.”
By Annie Costabile
 