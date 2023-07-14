The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
Business News

Lawsuit against fast fashion retailer Shein claims RICO violations

The popular retailer has also faced pushback from lawmakers over its alleged use of forced labor from China’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population.

By  Michelle Chapman | AP
   
SHARE Lawsuit against fast fashion retailer Shein claims RICO violations
A page from the Shein website is shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023.

A page from the Shein website is shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. China’s fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims the company is infringing on copyrights in a way that amounts to racketeering.

Richard Drew/AP

China’s fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims the clothing maker’s copyright infringement is so aggressive, it amounts to racketeering.

The filing this week claims that Shein is in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO, a law originally crafted to prosecute organized crime.

“Shein has grown rich by committing individual infringements over and over again, as part of a long and continuous pattern of racketeering, which shows no sign of abating,” the filing says.

In an organized effort to create as many as 6,000 new items per day, Shein uses a “byzantine shell game of a corporate structure” to rip off designers, a coordinated illegal operation that can best be combated through the use of RICO statutes, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is just the latest in a series of difficulties Shein has faced. In May a bipartisan group of two dozen lawmakers asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to put the brakes on an initial public offering by Shein until it verified that it does not use forced labor from the country’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population.

The lawsuit, filed by three fashion designers in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges “Shein produced, distributed, and sold exact copies of their creative work.”

“At issue here, inexplicably, are truly exact copies of copyrightable graphic design appearing on Shein products,” the civil lawsuit states.

Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The designers are seeking unspecified damages and want injunctive relief to prevent further racketeering activity.

Shein hasn’t said whether it plans to go public this year, but there are reports that the company is raising money in anticipation of a U.S. listing before the end of the year.

Shein spokesperson Peter Pernot-Day has said the company takes transparency across its entire supply chain seriously.

But a Congressional report last month unloaded a blistering critique of Shein and another Chinese fashion retailer, Temu.

The report is part of an ongoing Congressional investigation into products offered to American consumers that could be made with forced labor in China. As part of the probe, the committee sent letters in early May to brands Nike and Adidas, as well as Shein and Temu asking for information about their compliance with the anti-forced labor law.

Shein said at the time that the company’s “policy is to comply with the customs and import laws of the countries in which we operate.” It also said it has “zero tolerance” for forced labor and has implemented a robust system to ensure compliance with U.S. law.

Next Up In News
Lori Lightfoot, Jim Gardiner accused of ethics violations that could trigger fines
Man fatally stabbed near Uptown baseball diamond
Bullet shatters Englewood home, grazing 13-year-old girl inside
Boyfriend arrested after woman shot and killed inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s, police say
Illinois’ biggest consumer bankruptcy firm DebtStoppers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
On-duty Gary K-9 officer fatally shot; suspect in custody
The Latest
Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot
City Hall
Lori Lightfoot, Jim Gardiner accused of ethics violations that could trigger fines
As the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ-FM Radio reported, the Lightfoot reelection campaign sent more than 9,900 emails to CPS and City Colleges staff over a period of months.
By Fran Spielman
 
police lights
Crime
Man fatally stabbed near Uptown baseball diamond
The victim, who police say is 64, suffered stab wounds to the head and neck about 5:30 a.m.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Northwestern University football team field game
College Sports
Northwestern promotes David Braun to interim football coach, replacing Pat Fitzgerald
The university had hired Braun as defensive coordinator six months ago. He replaces the former coach after a hazing scandal.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Film___20_Days_in_Mariupol.jpg
Movies and TV
‘20 Days in Mariupol’ film documents horrors of Ukraine war
Footage shows death and destruction from early days of Russian invasion,
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Bullet shatters Englewood home, grazing 13-year-old girl inside
The eighth grader was grazed in the elbow and was treated by CFS paramedics on the scene, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 