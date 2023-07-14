The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
Business News

UPS to train nonunion employees as talks stall with union for 340,000 workers and deadline nears

The company said Friday that the training is a temporary plan that has no impact on current operations.

By  Michelle Chapman | AP
   
Delivery vehicles remain idle outside a UPS depot, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York.

John Minchillo/AP

A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training nonunion employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end of this month.

“While we have made great progress and are close to reaching an agreement, we have a responsibility as an essential service provider to take steps to help ensure we can deliver our customers’ packages if the Teamsters choose to strike,” UPS said.

Last week both sides blamed the other for walking away from talks, which now appear to be at a stalemate with a July 31 deadline approaching fast.

Teamster-represented UPS workers voted for a strike authorization last month and union chief Sean O’Brien previously said that a strike was imminent. On Friday, O’Brien joined union workers in a picketing dry-run in Brooklyn, New York.

“UPS is making clear it doesn’t view its workforce as a priority. Corporate executives are quick to brag about industry-leading service and even more quickly forget the Teamster members who perform that service,” the Teamsters said Friday. “UPS should stop wasting time and money on training strikebreakers and get back to the negotiating table with a real economic offer.”

The Teamsters represent more than half of the Atlanta company’s workforce in the largest private-sector contract in North America. If a strike does happen, it would be the first since a 15-day walkout by 185,000 workers crippled the company a quarter century ago.

UPS has grown vastly since then and become an even more integral piece of the U.S. economy, with consumers relying on swift delivery of most essential home items. Small businesses who rely on UPS could also be left looking for alternative shipping options if the company’s remaining workforce wasn’t able to meet demand during a strike.

Businesses have already begun to prepare for a strike, seeking alternate services for delivery, but the strike would likely lead to significant disruption given the scale at which UPS operates.

UPS delivers around 25 million packages a day, representing about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. That’s about 10 million parcels more than it delivered each day in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next Up In News
Picture Chicago: This week’s 15 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
City Council committee tiptoes toward sidewalk snow removal mandate
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter gets a trial date
Rev. Jesse Jackson stepping down as president of Rainbow PUSH
Chicago man who stole prized photo from Nancy Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot gets more than four years in prison
Fatal shooting of Karina Gonzalez highlights difficulty of seizing guns from spouse accused of abuse
The Latest
Workers clean a yard near a tree that was split in half by a tornado that landed in the 6900 block of Willow Springs Road in Countryside, Thursday, July 13.
Photography
Picture Chicago: This week’s 15 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
A tornado blew through the Chicago area, anti-violence activists held a die-in protest in Daley Plaza, and the Windy City Smokeout kicked off outside the United Center.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala, speaks to reporters in the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol om July 10.
Editorials
Anti-abortion senator puts nation’s military preparedness at risk
Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is holding up more than 270 military promotions because he is not happy that the Pentagon pays for travel for service members who are having an abortion.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Snow removal worker shoveling the sidewalk on Monroe Street. Monday, January 24, 2022.
City Hall
City Council committee tiptoes toward sidewalk snow removal mandate
Chief sponsor Gilbert Villegas (36th) wanted to move more quickly but his colleagues worry it could create an unrealistic and costly expectation.
By Fran Spielman
 
Attorney George Gomez, left, talks to media as Robert E. Crimo Jr., looks on after an appearance at the Lake County, Ill., Courthouse, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo Jr., faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct for signing the application for his son’s firearm owners ID card in December of 2019.
Highland Park parade shooting
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter gets a trial date
Robert E. Crimo Jr. is set to go on trial Nov. 6 in Lake County Court.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Days after his 81st birthday, Rev. Jesse Jackson sits at his desk at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition at 930 E. 50th St. on the South Side, Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, 2022.
Chicago
Rev. Jesse Jackson stepping down as president of Rainbow PUSH
Jackson founded Operation PUSH in 1971. The Rainbow Coalition, which grew out of his 1984 presidential campaign, merged with PUSH in 1996.
By Lynn Sweet
 