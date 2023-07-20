The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Business News Chicago

Castaways — one of the city’s most popular lakefront venues — not expected to ‘fully’ re-open until next year

Ald. Timmy Knudsen says a community meeting is needed to discuss the restaurant’s plans to expand onto the beach.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Castaways — one of the city’s most popular lakefront venues — not expected to ‘fully’ re-open until next year
Castaways Bar &amp; Grill on North Avenue Beach.

Castaways Bar & Grill on North Avenue Beach has yet to open for the summer season.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

If you had plans to make Castaways Bar & Grill on North Avenue Beach a regular summer hangout, you’ll have to wait until next year.

The popular boat-shaped venue has been closed this summer, while awaiting approval for renovation and expansion work. Now, it’s not set to “fully” reopen until summer 2024, said Gina Stefani, managing partner of Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants, which includes Castaways.

Even so, Castaways has been selling tickets — starting at $130 — to a rooftop viewing event for next month’s Chicago Air and Water Show.

“We plan to have the same setup for the Air and Water Show that we’ve had in previous years. So we’re pre-selling tickets for an all-inclusive package on the rooftop and we’ll have some concessions available downstairs as well,” Stefani said in an email to the Chicago Sun-Times Wednesday.

Signs outside the shuttered venue read: “Temporarily closed this summer for renovations. We’re excited to welcome everyone back aboard soon!”

But neither the city nor the alderman in whose ward the venue sits has given the green light for those renovations. The Chicago Park District owns the building and surrounding land; Castaways is a tenant in the building.

“Alderman [Timmy] Knudsen has been in contact with Castaways, including meeting with them multiple times, and has made it clear that any project that requires expansion onto the beach or other similar changes would require a community meeting. Ald. Knudsen is committed to working with Castaways and [the] Park District to get them back open and operating,” Knudsen’s office said in a statement to the Sun-Times.

Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants has applied to the Chicago Department of Buildings for a permit to do about $150,000 worth of renovations. But according to documents the Sun-Times obtained from the park district, there are also plans for a 19,500-square-foot concession expansion onto the beach.

Stefani applied for the permits in February. The permits had yet to be issued as of July 17.

“The building permit application was returned to the applicant, Phil Stefani Signature Events, LLC, doing business as Castaways, with comments from both buildings and zoning on March 3, 2023. As of July 17, 2023, the application has not been resubmitted,” according to a statement this week from the buildings department.

In June, Phil Stefani said that after 20 years, the bar was due for some “updating.”

Stefani said at the time that he was waiting for permits to be approved, but that he was unaware that the application for work had been sent back to his offices.

Gina Stefani said Wednesday that the restaurant group has had a “great working relationship” with the city and that Knudsen “has gone above and beyond in keeping the communication lines open with us.”

“We are focused on getting the boathouse complete, but when it comes time for expansion on the beach, we will absolutely have a community meeting and do whatever is necessary,” she said.

Asked how much money Castaways has lost because it has been closed this season, Gina Stefani said: “At the end of the day, no one wants to get the place renovated and re-opened with a fresh new look more than us. We feel the renovations will be great for our customers and the city.”

Next Up In News
Man fired at ambulance with 79-year-old patient inside because it would not get out of the way, police say
Infant girl dies after found unresponsive in Woodlawn daycare crib
Thaddeus ‘T.J.’ Jimenez, ‘Motive’ podcast subject, finally sentenced in viral video shooting
15-year-old girl wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting
Americans deserve the full truth about Trump’s role in Jan. 6 attack
Search warrant executed after boy was thrown from Antioch carnival ride
The Latest
police lights
Crime
Man fired at ambulance with 79-year-old patient inside because it would not get out of the way, police say
The man got out of his car and yelled for an ambulance to move before firing at its back doors. No one was injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Infant girl dies after found unresponsive in Woodlawn daycare crib
The girl was found inside a commercial business in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue about 1:20 p.m., police said. There were no visible signs of trauma on the girl.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Thaddeus “T.J.” Jimenez caught on a cellphone video shooting Earl Casteel in the legs on Aug. 17, 2015, in Irving Park. The video, which went viral, was shown during Jimenez’s trial in federal court.
T.J. Jimenez
Thaddeus ‘T.J.’ Jimenez, ‘Motive’ podcast subject, finally sentenced in viral video shooting
Jimenez won a $25 million wrongful-conviction verdict for a killing when he was 13, then lavished cash on his gang. After his 12-year term, “I think he wants to lead a normal life,” his lawyer says.
By Frank Main
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
15-year-old girl wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting
She was walking with several other people when someone in a black car opened fire around 12:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Drummond Place.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis
Commentary
July has bad news for GOP presidential candidates not named Donald Trump
Excuses evaporate in the heat as campaigns have to reveal their second-quarter fundraising numbers in July. For Trump’s challengers, those numbers vary in ugliness.
By Jonah Goldberg
 