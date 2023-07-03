The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 3, 2023
Business News Metro/State

Citing ‘emerging challenges,’ Walgreens to shutter 150 stores across the U.S.

Walgreens reported net income of $118 million, about 59% below the previous year. It will also close 300 stores in the United Kingdom. This year the firm said it would cut 10% of its corporate workforce, mostly in Deerfield and Chicago.

By  USA TODAY
   
Kate Perez
SHARE Citing ‘emerging challenges,’ Walgreens to shutter 150 stores across the U.S.
0605_biz_walgreens.jpg

In May, Walgreens Boots Alliance, facing a pileup of financial obligations for opioid litigation and other legal matters, announced that it was laying off 504 corporate employees.

Daily Herald

Deerfield-based pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 150 of its locations in the U.S. and 300 more in the United Kingdom.

This continues ongoing cost-saving initiatives at the company, including more than 500 corporate personnel jobs being cut, Walgreens Boots Alliance executive vice president and global chief financial officer James Kehoe said during the company’s third quarter earnings call Tuesday.

Related

The company has not announced which locations will be closed and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY. The closings are expected to occur before the end of Walgreens’ 2024 fiscal year in May 2024.

Store closings are just some of the company’s cost-saving measures, which come as Walgreens reported net income of $118 million, about 59% below the previous year, and failed to meet earnings expectations, based on analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Related

Walgreens also lowered its earning expectations for the full fiscal year. But the company expects to have saved $3.3 billion by the end of 2023 and another $800,000 in 2024, Kehoe said, according to a transcript of the earnings call from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Lower-than-expected demand for COVID-19 vaccinations – 800,000 vaccinations in the quarter represented an 83% decline from a year ago — and sharp declines in COVID-19 testing contributed to the company’s performance, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Gates Brewer said during the call.

Related

“We had called out COVID as a wildcard heading into the quarter and have unfortunately seen less patient willingness to vaccinate,” she said.

The company is now reducing its expectations for how many COVID-19 vaccines it will distribute in the future. Additionally, Brewer said the company currently had 1,100 locations with reduced operating hours, down from 1,600 at the end of May.

The company expects to face “emerging challenges” such as lower consumer spending with the end of stimulus funds and resumption of student loan payments, Brewer said.

Walgreens stock closed Friday down about 10% since the company’s earnings announcement.

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In News
NASCAR Chicago Street Race draws 4.795 million viewers on NBC, 9.29 rating in Chicago
Chicago area cleans up, dries out after record rains flood basements, streets
OSHA investigating death of audio specialist at Chicago NASCAR course
Dad accused of shooting wife, 15-year-old daughter, then chasing son after wounding him. ‘Where are you? Where are you?’
Mopping up after NASCAR weekend in Chicago
Jury awards $3 million to Harvey man acquitted in attempted murder case
The Latest
Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal left the team’s 8-6 loss to the Brewers in the fourth inning Monday with a tight hamstring. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs weighing options as Nick Madrigal leaves game vs. Brewers with hamstring tightness
The Cubs may activate third baseman Patrick Wisdom (sprained wrist) in the aftermath.
By Maddie Lee
 
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Sports Media
NASCAR Chicago Street Race draws 4.795 million viewers on NBC, 9.29 rating in Chicago
It was the network’s most-watched NASCAR Cup Series race in six years, since Indianapolis in 2017, which drew 5.647 million viewers.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Kevin Korchinski (in white) and the Seattle Thunderbirds won the WHL last season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect Kevin Korchinski gaining weight, getting comfortable ahead of pivotal camp
Korchinski, the Hawks’ best defensive prospect, has accomplished everything one can accomplish at the junior level. If he can hold up physically against NHL competition, he has a real chance to make the Hawks’ roster.
By Ben Pope
 
A worker with Chicago Water &amp; Fire Restoration removes garbage and destroyed objects from Suzy Donnelly’s basement in Berwyn, which flooded during a storm 24 hours earlier, Monday, July 3, 2023. Some parts of the Chicago area received up to 9 inches of rainfall during the storm Sunday that caused widespread flash flooding, according to preliminary amounts reported by the National Weather Service.
Weather
Chicago area cleans up, dries out after record rains flood basements, streets
Sunday’s storm dropped as much as 9 inches of rain in some places. Chicago’s Northwest and West sides were hard-hit.
By Stefano Esposito and Mohammad Samra
 
Food diaries are useful tools for helping you maintain healthier eating habits.
Well
Keeping a food diary is a good tool to help reach your health goals
They can be used in weight management, for tracking blood sugar readings and in trying to identify food allergies.
By Environmental Nutrition
 