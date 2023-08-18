Chicago hotel workers OK new contract

Chicago hotel workers at Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt-operated hotels have ratified a new contract two weeks before the existing agreement expires Aug. 31.

The workers, represented by Unite Here Local 1, will see their minimum wage rise to $25 an hour for non-tipped workers, a $2 increase.

The three-year agreement also requires hotels to clean guest rooms daily, preserves workers’ health care coverage and improves their pension, the union said in a news release.

“This agreement will allow us to bring our collective focus back to showing visitors to Chicago true hospitality, starting with the return of daily room cleaning. It is a path forward which begins our world-class city’s return to first-class guest service and takes care of the workers who are the heart and soul of the Chicago hospitality experience,” said Karen Kent, president of Unite Here Local 1.

