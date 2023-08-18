The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Chicago hotel workers OK new contract

The agreement raises the minimum wage for non-tipped workers to $25 an hour, up $2 from the previous contract.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The downtown skyline is seen from the rooftop of 1629 S. Prairie Ave. in the South Loop neighborhood, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, 2022.

Workers represented by Unite Here Local 1 will see their minimum wage rise to $25 an hour for non-tipped workers, a $2 increase.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Chicago hotel workers at Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt-operated hotels have ratified a new contract two weeks before the existing agreement expires Aug. 31.

The workers, represented by Unite Here Local 1, will see their minimum wage rise to $25 an hour for non-tipped workers, a $2 increase. 

The three-year agreement also requires hotels to clean guest rooms daily, preserves workers’ health care coverage and improves their pension, the union said in a news release.

“This agreement will allow us to bring our collective focus back to showing visitors to Chicago true hospitality, starting with the return of daily room cleaning. It is a path forward which begins our world-class city’s return to first-class guest service and takes care of the workers who are the heart and soul of the Chicago hospitality experience,” said Karen Kent, president of Unite Here Local 1. 

