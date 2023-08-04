The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Business News Nation/World

Hiring below expectations in July but jobless rate dips to 3.5%

U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month. Economists had expected to see 200,000 new jobs in July.

By  Paul Wiseman | AP
   
SHARE Hiring below expectations in July but jobless rate dips to 3.5%
An employee works on a car on the assembly line at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

U.S. employers hired 187,000 workers last month, less than the expected 200,000.

AP

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected, as the higher interest rates continued to weigh on the economy. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient.

Hiring was up from 185,000 in June, a figure that the Labor Department revised down from an originally reported 209,000. Economists had expected to see 200,000 new jobs in July.

Still last month’s hiring was solid, considering that the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest 11 times since March 2022. And the Fed’s inflation fighters will welcome news that more Americans entered the job market last month, easing pressure on employers to raise wages to attract and keep staff.

Unemployment fell as 152,000 Americans entered the job force. The number of unemployed fell by 116,000.

Despite the influx of workers, average hourly wages rose 0.4% from June and 4.4% from a year earlier — numbers that were hotter than expected and are likely to worry the Fed.

The Labor Department revised payroll figures down for both May and June, reducing the number of jobs created in those months by 49,000.

In July, health care companies added 63,000 jobs.

The U.S. economy and job market have repeatedly defied predictions of an impending recession. Increasingly, economists are expressing confidence that inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve can pull off a rare “soft landing’’ – raising interest rates just enough to rein in rising prices without tipping the world’s largest economy into recession. Consumers are feeling sunnier too: The Conference Board, a business research group, said that its consumer confidence index last month hit the highest level in two years.

There’s other evidence the job market, while still healthy, is losing momentum. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that job openings fell below 9.6 million in June, lowest in more than two years. But, again, the numbers remain unusually robust: Monthly job openings never topped 8 million before 2021. The number of people quitting their jobs – a sign of confidence they can find something better elsewhere – also fell in June but remains above pre-pandemic levels.

The Fed wants to see hiring cool off. Strong demand for workers pushes up wages and can force companies to raise prices to make up for the higher costs.

Next Up In News
Boy, 15, hurt in Roseland shooting
Charges pending for shooter in Lincoln Square SWAT incident: police
Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river
Security guard shoots, kills gunman in South Shore
More evidence that car insurance pricing in Illinois is biased against the poor
They were 2 Chicago pizza delivery guys. Then, they ran a Mexican drug cartel, feds say
The Latest
Dan K. Webb.
Columnists
Dan Webb on Northwestern hiring Loretta Lynch in hazing investigation: ‘a total waste of the university’s financial resources’
The former U.S. attorney, representing fired football Coach Pat Fitzgerald, says firing him violated his employment contract and his deal for a two-week suspension.
By Michael Sneed
 
Billie Eilish performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Lollapalooza
Billie Eilish headlines first night of Lollapalooza with all-out marathon session
Eilish was decked out in Chicago Bulls gear, plus, some new red and black hair to match.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
A festival-goer holds vegan al-pastor tacos by Healthy Substance during day one of Lollapalooza, on Thursday afternoon in Grant Park.
Lollapalooza
Snow cones, ‘Puerto Rico in a Cup’ and spicy cucumber ceviche tostadas among Lollapalooza’s Chow Town & Dessert Island fare
All that music at Lolla can work up an appetite in festival-goers. We checked out some of the fare available for purchase..
By Ambar Colón
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Boy, 15, hurt in Roseland shooting
The boy was shot in the abdomen and the arm. He was listed in fair condition at a nearby hospital, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
police lights
News
Charges pending for shooter in Lincoln Square SWAT incident: police
The situation unfolded late Thursday in the 2200 block of West Carmen Avenue after a woman was shot in the jaw, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 