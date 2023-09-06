The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Business News

WeWork plans to renegotiate nearly all of its leases, after warning about its future

The company, which operates several locations in Chicago, said it would also exit “unfit and underperforming locations.”

By  Associated Press
   
Wyatte Grantham-Philips
SHARE WeWork plans to renegotiate nearly all of its leases, after warning about its future
A person leaves a WeWork office in Berkeley, California.

A person leaves a WeWork office in Berkeley, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

NEW YORK — WeWork said Wednesday it will attempt to renegotiate nearly all of its leases and may exit some properties, an announcement coming just weeks after the workspace-sharing company sounded the alarm over its ability to remain in business.

The New York City company must reduce its operating costs — notably its current lease liabilities, which “remain too high and are dramatically out of step with current market conditions,” WeWork Interim CEO David Tolley said in a statement published on the company’s website.

WeWork’s lease liabilities accounted for more than two-thirds of its operating expenses for the second quarter of this year, Tolley said. As of June 30, WeWork had 777 locations in 39 countries. It has nine locations in Chicago, according to its website.

“We will seek to negotiate terms with our landlords that allow WeWork to maintain our unmatched quality of service and global network, in a financially sustainable manner,” Tolley wrote — adding that the company expects to exit “unfit and underperforming locations” as part of these negotiations.

Last month, speculation around WeWork’s future and a potential bankruptcy filing heightened after the company warned there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern — meaning it might not have the resources needed to operate and stay in business. WeWork pointed to rising member churn and other financial losses, noting that its ability to stay in operation would be contingent upon improving its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months.

“Among my clients that have WeWork as a tenant, there is obviously overall concern about its viability and a concern for them filing for Chapter 11 (bankruptcy protection),” said Jonathan Adelsberg, a senior partner and co-chair of the Real Estate Department at New York law firm Herrick, Feinstein LLP. He added that upcoming renegotiations will be complicated because each of WeWork’s lease agreements are different.

While a bankruptcy restructuring might not lead to large-scale WeWork location closures, Adelsberg and others note that there’s been concern about WeWork’s viability in a number of buildings for years.

The shuttering of select WeWork locations isn’t new — just last fall, the company announced plans to exit 40 underperforming U.S. locations. And over recent years, WeWork has stopped paying rent or exited lease agreements early for a handful of locations nationwide, according to credit rating and research firm Morningstar Credit.

WeWork’s plans to renegotiate most of its leases also arrive at a time when demand for office space is weak overall. The COVID-19 pandemic led to rising vacancies in commercial real estate — with many Americans still spending at least part of the week working from home. Major U.S. markets struggling to improve office space occupancy include San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

WeWork went public in October 2021 after its first attempt to do so two years earlier collapsed spectacularly, leading to the ousting of its CEO and founder, Adam Neumann. The company was valued at $47 billion at one point, before investors started to drop off due to Neumann’s erratic behavior and exorbitant spending. It’s still dealing with the fallout of its initial aggressive expansion.

But Tolley still sounded an optimistic note Wednesday — stating that “WeWork is here to stay” and grow in “to meet evolving workplace needs far into the future.”

Next Up In News
Nearly half the time, Chicago cops don’t record time of arrival at emergency scenes
Chicago’s Board of Ethics opened—then closed—a review of allegations against city treasurer
Nearly five years after pleading guilty to a felony, Chicago cop remains on the force
Video of fatal Chicago police shooting shows man with gun yelling ‘kill me’ as officers order him to ‘let it go’
Teachers call off strike at Chicago art-focused school as agreement nears
Madigan won’t run for committeeperson, marking full stop end to his political career
The Latest
Chicago police officers near Schurz High School, 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave., in August 2022 after four teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting.
City Hall
Nearly half the time, Chicago cops don’t record time of arrival at emergency scenes
Inspector General Deborah Witzburg set out to determine if 911 calls from Black and Hispanic neighborhoods get slower response time. She couldn’t — because much of the data does not exist.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Federal reclassification of pot would facilitate medical research and indirectly benefit state-licensed marijuana businesses, but it would leave federal prohibition essentially untouched, columnist Jacob Sullum writes.
Columnists
Marijuana reclassification won’t fix conflict between state, federal laws on pot
Moving marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III would facilitate medical research and benefit pot suppliers, but the federal prohibition on pot use would remain.
By Jacob Sullum
 
The city’s Board of Ethics began looking into allegations against City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, but then closed the case.
City Hall
Chicago’s Board of Ethics opened—then closed—a review of allegations against city treasurer
The ethics board doesn’t have the authority to investigate, and the case against Melissa Conyears-Ervin was closed. The Office of the Inspector General won’t say if it is conducting an inquiry.
By Mariah Woelfel
 
A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois alleges the Chicago Police Department has a policy and practice of targeting Black and Latino drivers simply for driving while Black or Brown.
Letters to the Editor
Police stops in Black, Brown communities are more about traffic violations than skin color
In a recent opinion essay, a writer said Chicago police stop Black and Brown drivers for minor equipment and registration violations, but those violations are cause to stop a car regardless of the neighborhood.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing against the Lions last season.
Bears
Going 7-10 this season would be a big accomplishment for the Bears
But only if they do it with Justin Fields throwing the ball.
By Rick Morrissey
 