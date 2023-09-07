The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Business News

Walgreens CEO resignation leaves S&P 500 with no Black women CEOs

Before Rosalind Brewer joined Walgreens as its CEO, the last Black woman to command an S&P 500 company was Ursula Burns, who left Xerox in 2016.

By  Jessica Guynn | USA Today
   
Outside a Walgreens at 2340 W. Madison St.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

And then there were none.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced last week that its CEO, Rosalind Brewer, had stepped down.

Brewer, 61, was the only Black female CEO currently running an S&P 500 company.

Her departure from the drugstore chain — and the absence she leaves — underscores the slow progress for diversity at the top of the nation’s largest companies. 

Before Brewer, a former Starbucks and Sam’s Club executive, joined Walgreens, the last Black woman to command an S&P 500 company was Ursula Burns, who left Xerox in 2016.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead Walgreens Boots Alliance and to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues,” Brewer wrote in a note on LinkedIn.

merlin_97699296.jpg

Rosalind Brewer, former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. | Provided

Though corporate leadership has always been an exclusive club, it has gotten even more exclusive in the past two generations.

White men dominate the ranks of named executive officers, those corporate leaders who are listed on federal regulatory forms and include CEOs, chief financial officers and others who serve in a handful of top-paid roles.

Of the 533 named executive officers across these corporations, white men represent 7 in 10, according to a USA Today analysis. And of those companies, about 1 in 7 had executive teams that were made up of only white men in 2022. 

Meanwhile, women — just 90 of them — make up 17% of named executive officers. Only 17 women of color were named executive officers in 2022, according to the analysis. Black women account for just 1% of top leaders. They are even more sparsely represented at the CEO level.

Brewer took the top job in March 2021 and was charged with transforming the company. Walgreens stock has lost half its value since then. The company has faced hurdles as it pivots from its pharmacy and retail business to focus on health care services.

Brewer will be replaced by board member Ginger Graham, who has been tapped as interim CEO.

Read more at USA Today.

Next Up In News
Toxic Acme site on Southeast Side picked for EPA Superfund cleanup
Lime scooter ridership booming, reports 1 million rides in Chicago this year
Teachers reach contract agreement at Chicago art-focused school to avert strike
Man wounded in August shooting in West Pullman has died
Georgia judge rules that Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro can be tried together starting Oct. 23
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September
The Latest
Packers_Bears_Football__1_.jpg
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 1 vs. Packers
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s season opener against the rival Packers at Soldier Field:
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 4 more
 
williams__2_.jpg
Bears
Bears won’t ‘hunt up too many ghosts’ in preparation for Packers QB Jordan Love
Rather than comb through his college tape, defensive coordinator Alan WIlliams is basing his game plan predominantly on how Love played in the preseason and the style of offense Matt LaFleur typically runs.
By Jason Lieser
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Justin Fields lands Reebok sponsorship
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the new face of Reebok’s renewed football push.
By Patrick Finley
 
The former Acme Steel coke plant near East 114th Street and South Torrence Avenue.
Environment
Toxic Acme site on Southeast Side picked for EPA Superfund cleanup
The abandoned industrial area near Big Marsh city park poses “significant threats to human health and the environment,” President Biden’s administration says. Nearby fishing areas are at risk.
By Brett Chase
 
LeAaron Foley, director of government relations at Lime, with one of his company’s electric scooters outside City Hall in October 2021.
Transportation
Lime scooter ridership booming, reports 1 million rides in Chicago this year
The San Francisco-based company attributes part of the boom to the equity discount offered on the South and West sides.
By David Struett
 