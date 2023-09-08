The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Kroger, Albertsons to sell hundreds of stores in bid to clear merger of 2 of largest US grocers

Both companies plan to sell more than 400 stores, including the Mariano’s brand name.

By  Michelle Chapman | AP
   
A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Mississippi.

Kroger purchased Mariano’s grocery stores in 2015.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Kroger and Albertsons will sell more than 400 stores and other assets for about $1.9 billion, seeking to clear a path for a merger with antitrust regulators reviewing a deal that would unify two of the nation’s largest grocery chains.

The 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names, are being sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.

All fuel centers and pharmacies associated with the divested stores will remain with the stores and continue to operate.

Carole Gordon regularly stops by the Mariano’s at 2021 W. Chicago Avenue in West Town. She works at the Chase bank nearby and comes in to shop for groceries during her lunch break.

“Oh wow, I had no idea it was changing, that’s big news,” said Gordon, an Evanston resident. 

Her biggest concern is whether the Starbucks inside the store will go away. Gordon and her coworkers come by every day on their breaks to relax, chat and get a coffee and snack. 

“That’s really the main reason we come here, so if they take that away, it would be disappointing and I probably won’t come as much,” Gordon said. 

James Foster and his family used to live right around the corner from the store so it’s become a default choice for him. They now live in West Humboldt Park and the Mariano’s is right between home and his kid’s school.

“It won’t really make a difference for me, I got Aldi’s more often these days because it’s closer to home and cheaper,” Foster said.

“But I worry about access for others, I hope that doesn’t lead to this store sitting vacant. That happened here before when the Dominick’s that was once here closed and . A lot of people in the neighborhood depend on this store, it’s the nearest neighborhood store for many people around here.”

Kroger and Albertsons agreed to merge in October. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, bid $20 billion for Albertsons. Kroger would also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt. The deal is targeted to close early next year.

The grocery chains say they must merge to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. And there is significant consolidation throughout the grocery sector as companies fight with rising prices for everything from food to workers.

Last month, discount grocer Aldi said it plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S.

Before the deal with C&S closes, Kroger may, in connection with securing Federal Trade Commission and other governmental clearance, require C&S to buy up to an additional 237 stores in certain regions. If more stores are added to the agreement, C&S will pay Kroger an additional undetermined financial amount.

C&S, founded in 1918, is a supplier to independent grocery stores, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, retail chain stores and military bases. It runs Grand Union grocery stores, the Piggly Wiggly franchise and corporate-owned stores in the Midwest and Carolinas.

C&S has experience with divestitures related to mergers and has successfully transitioned union employees and their associated collective bargaining agreements in the past.

“Importantly in our agreement, C&S commits to honoring all collective bargaining agreements which include industry-leading benefits, retaining frontline associates and further investing for growth,” Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement Friday.

