Editor's note: Why Thursday's Sun-Times will be missing news, sports from late Wednesday

Dear readers,

The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper wasn’t printed or delivered Tuesday due to unexpected issues with the printing presses at our vendor, Chicago Tribune Company, which also prints the Tribune, the Daily Herald, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and other papers.

Unfortunately, these issues have continued, and we don’t know when we’ll be able to start printing at our usual location again. We’ve had to print Wednesday’s and Thursday’s papers at multiple facilities across the region, which affects how and when papers are delivered. On Wednesday, some Sun-Times papers were delivered late, while some of you didn’t receive a paper at all.

The only way to ensure that we could publish and deliver Thursday’s paper was to meet a deadline Wednesday of 6 p.m. — more than four hours earlier than normal.

As a result, news from Wednesday evening, including key speeches at the Republican National Convention and evening sporting events, could not be included in Thursday’s paper. You’ll still be able to find timely news about what happened Thursday night on our website, suntimes.com, and in our Morning Edition and Afternoon Edition email newsletters. And we’ll catch you up in Friday’s paper.

Our deepest apologies for the continued disruption, and we appreciate your understanding and patience. Thanks for reading and supporting the Sun-Times!

Warmly,

Jennifer Kho

Executive editor