Friday, August 16, 2024
More restaurants adding service fees on checks

By  David Struett
   
Restaurants are continuing to use service fees, additional charges tacked onto bills to offset labor, food and credit card costs.

Adobe stock photo

Those controversial service fees added to the end of restaurant checks aren’t going away anytime soon.

Restaurant transactions with service fees more than doubled in the last two years, now reaching 3.7%, according to a report this week by Square, a popular point-of-sales system used by restaurants and cafes.

That’s much less than the National Restaurant Association’s estimate that 15% of all restaurants used the fees in 2023.

“Margins are slimmer than ever for restaurants, and sellers have needed to find ways to offset higher costs,” Ming-Tai Huh, head of restaurants at Square, said in the report.

The Sun-Times reported last year that more restaurants were adding fees to checks instead of raising menu prices.

Screenshot 2024-08-16 at 10.03.09 AM.png

A report by Square shows that restaurant service fees are increasing.

Square

Restaurant owners said they need the fees to cover rising food and labor costs as well as credit card transaction fees without scaring away customers with higher menu prices. Some restaurant owners said they used the fees in place of tips, which they want the industry to move away from.

But critics said service fees are a sneaky way of raising the bill. Many customers are unaware of the fees until closely inspecting their bills.

Last year, upset customers created a “Surcharge Offenders List” on the website Reddit to record which Chicago restaurants add the fees. Most Chicago restaurants on the list charge about 3%, but some charge 20% in place of tips.

Service fees are different from tips, which must legally be given in full to employees. Restaurant owners can legally do whatever they want with service fees, though some advertise the fees as supplementing employee health care or other costs.

A receipt from Moe’s Cantina’s is on the left; a sign by the restaurant’s front door that alerts customers to service fees is on the right.

A receipt show’s Moe’s Cantina’s 3% surcharge. A sign by the restaurant’s front door (right) alerts customers to the service fee.

David Struett/Sun-Times file

Some restaurants add the service fee by default but say customers can ask for the restaurant to remove it, putting customers in a potentially awkward position.

Some municipalities have considered banning service fees to keep prices transparent.

New York City has strict rules for service fees and bans “mandatory gratuity” and “living wage fees.”

California recently passed a law targeting “junk fees” that was expected to also ban restaurant service fees. But, after restaurant industry resistance, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed another law in July that clarified restaurants could continue using the fees.

The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating potential rules against a host of junk fees and is considering a ban on restaurant service fees. The potential rules are expected to be made public this fall.

