It’s July 11, so 7-Eleven is giving away Slurpees

7-Eleven expects to give away 9 million Slurpees on July 11, a day it prefers to call "7-Eleven Day." | Getty

It’s July 11, which a certain convenience store chain likes to call “7-Eleven Day.”

The company expects to give away 9 million small Slurpees to celebrate 7-Eleven’s 91st birthday.

Free small Slurpees will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating stores while supplies last. The featured Slurpee flavor is Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

“Free Slurpee day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7-Eleven customers and new customers alike,” said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages.

7-Eleven is also selling Big Bite hot dogs for $1 today and again on National Hot Dog Day, which is July 18.

The company’s iconic frozen beverage debuted in 1966. The name “Slurpee” came the next year when 7-Eleven’s advertising director coined the word to describe the sound the drink made traveling through the straw. The retailer started the free Slurpee drink birthday tradition in 2002.