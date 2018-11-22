After fire, Maple Tree Inn to open temporary location

The Maple Tree Inn was devastated by a fire, which was finally struck out Friday morning. | Manny Ramos/Sun-Times

Three months after being gutted in a fire, the Maple Tree Inn is set to open a new, temporary location.

Maple Tree Inn Bistro will open at 5 p.m. Friday in a corner storefront at 13000 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island, owners Katie Orr and Erich Wennberg announced on their website.

The devastating fire broke out early on Aug. 24 and took eight hours and seven fire departments to extinguish. At the time, a spokesperson for the owners said although the restaurant was essentially destroyed, a centuries-old bar brought to Chicago for the World’s Fair in 1893 could be salvaged.

“Due to the heroic efforts of first responders, the building did not burn to the ground, however, the damage was monumental,” the owners wrote.

Just before the fire, Maple Tree Inn had been preparing for a large barbecue to celebrate being named one of OpenTable’s 50 Best Southern Restaurants in America.

After the blaze, Orr and Wennberg went to work on finding a temporary location.

“We have worked tirelessly over the last several months to ensure a seamless transition,” they wrote.

Maple Tree Inn opened in 1975 in Beverly, and moved to Blue Island in 1994 into a building that dates to 1890 and once housed a speakeasy. The bar was moved into the building in 1910.

RELATED: Fire rips through Maple Tree Inn, guts Blue Island institution