Aldi to hire 100 Chicago-area, northern Indiana employees in expansion efforts

One of the fastest growing grocery store chains in the country is hiring 100 people to work in stores throughout Chicago and northern Indiana.

Aldi, a German-based grocery store with a corporate office is in Batavia, Illinois, is hosting a one-day spree to hire manager trainee, shift manager and store associate positions on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The hiring drive is part of Aldi’s $5.3 billion United States expansion efforts, which began in 2017. The grocery store amplified those plans in fall 2018 when it announced it would increase its product offering by 20 percent, expand its stores by 40 percent and remodel its existing stores.

With more than 1,800 locations in 35 states across the nation, Aldi is looking to increase its total number of stores to 2,500 by the end of 2022. The move would make it the third-largest U.S. supermarket behind Walmart and Kroger, respectively. In order to support its planned expansion, the grocery chain is expected to hire an additional 25,000 employees.

RELATED: New options, better looks: Aldi eyes competitors by offering shoppers more

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, able to lift 45 pounds and available between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Hourly wages at Aldi start at $13.10 for store associates — about 65 percent more than Illinois’ minimum wage of $8.25. Manager trainees can make as much as $56,000 annually, according to a press release. Other benefits include a company 401(k) program and full health insurance for employees who work more than 25 hours per week.

The hiring spree includes nearly 100 locations in the Chicago area and northern Indiana. Interested applicants should arrive at any of the following Chicago locations between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.: