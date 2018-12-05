Bedford Park steel company moving to Indiana

Alliance Steel plans to move from Bedford Park to Gary, Indiana. | Alliance Steel website

GARY, Ind. — A Bedford Park steel company has finalized plans to move its operations to Northwest Indiana.

Alliance Steel plans to invest $19.7 million in Gary. The company plans to begin renovations in Gary in early 2019 and could be operational there by January 2020, the office of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.

Andy Gross, president and CEO of Alliance Steel, said in a statement: “Northwest Indiana and Gary are making all the right moves to recreate a very promising industrial area.”

The company has about 100 workers and employment in Gary could reach 130 by 2023.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Alliance Steel more than $2.7 million in conditional tax credits. Gary offered additional incentives.