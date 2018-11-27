Amazon Go adds third Chicago store

A new Amazon Go store is located at the Ogilvie Transportation Center, 500 W. Madison Street, and will be open Monday thru Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Amazon Go opened its third Chicago store on Tuesday, its first outside of the Loop.

The new store is in the Ogilvie Transportation Center, 500 W. Madison St., and will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chicago’s first Amazon Go store opened in September at 113 S. Franklin St. It was the first of its kind outside of Seattle, where the company has been testing the concept at three locations. Amazon Go added another store in October at 144 S. Clark St. Like the other Amazon Go stores, the West Loop store offers customers snacks and ready-to-eat meals.

The stores eliminate the use of cashiers by tracking what items are removed from store shelves so shoppers can “just walk out.”

With the app, customers connect with their Amazon accounts, scan into the store with a barcode, take their items and walk out — potentially without having to interact with a store associate. Computers and sensors track what items are removed from the shelves, and customers are billed after exiting.

