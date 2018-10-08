2nd Amazon Go store opens in Loop; 3rd planned for Ogilvie

The Amazon Go Chicago at 113 S. Franklin St. on its opening day on Sept. 17, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Amazon opened its second Amazon Go store in the Loop Monday, the fifth Amazon Go store ever, and announced plans for a third store at Ogilvie Transit Center. The stores eliminate the use of cashiers by tracking what items are removed from store shelves so shoppers can “just walk out.”

The new 1,200-square-foot store at 144 S. Clark St. has similar offerings as the first: salads and sandwiches, snacks and meal kits. It will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Chicago’s first Amazon Go store opened in September at 113 S. Franklin St. It was the first of its kind outside Seattle, where the company has been testing the concept at three locations.

With the app, customers connect with their Amazon accounts, scan into the store with a barcode, take their items and walk out — potentially without having to interact with a store associate. Computers and sensors track what items are removed from the shelves, and customers are billed after exiting.

No word on when the 1,700-square-foot Ogilvie store, 500 W. Madison St., will be open.

RELATED

• Amazon jumps out ahead of its rivals and raises wages to $15

• Need a spatula now? Amazon has a new store for that

• Amazon makes 2nd Chicago visit in search for new headquarters site