Amazon will open separate HQ2 locations in 2 different cities: report

Amazon will not choose one city to open its second headquarters — “HQ2” — but instead will split the baby and open two new headquarters in different cities, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The long-awaited decision has yet to be made, but the Journal, citing a person familiar with the decision making process, reported that the internet retail titan will choose two locations for their newest headquarters. Each new office will bring 25,000 new jobs to whichever cities Amazon chooses.

The Washington Post reported last week that Amazon has recently been in discussions with Crystal City, Va., fueling speculation that the company may open one of its coveted second headquarters in that region.

In January, Chicago made the list of 20 finalists from across the nation for the online retailer’s “HQ2,” a new campus equivalent to its original Seattle headquarters where the company says it expects “to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s chief spokesman Adam Collins said the administration would not get into the “parlor game” of speculating where HQ2 would eventually be, but noted that Chicago has “led the nation in corporate relocations for five years in a row because of the strengths of Chicago’s talent, transportation, training, technology and transparency.”

“We have respected the company’s desire for confidentiality all along, and we will continue to do so,” Collins added.

Speculation is also building that an announcement about which city will get HQ2 could come this month after Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to the Washington Post story. Amazon has promised to make its selection this year.