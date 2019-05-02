Applebee’s extends $1 margarita special through Cinco de Mayo

This photo from September 2003 shows an Applebee's located at 472 N. Webber Road in Romeoville. | Larry Kane/Special to the Herald-News

Applebee’s is offering $1 margaritas through May 5.

The famous “Dollarita” was reintroduced on April 1 as part of the chain restaurant’s monthly Neighborhood Drink program. Promotion for the drink is being extended in light of Cinco de Mayo, a mostly American holiday commemorating the Battle of Puebla between Mexico and France.

The $1 margaritas will be offered concurrently with Applebee’s May drink special, a $2 Dos Equis.