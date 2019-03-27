Architect Jeanne Gang’s team chosen to design O’Hare’s new ‘global terminal’

Studio ORD's proposal for the design of a new "global terminal at O'Hare International Airport was unveiled in January. The terminal will replace the existing Terminal 2, and allow passengers to connect directly between domestic and international flights without traveling to the international terminal, also known as Terminal 5. | Courtesy of City of Chicago

After a secretive City Hall selection process, a team that includes renowned Chicago architect Jeanne Gang was chosen Wednesday to design the new, $2.2 billion global terminal at O’Hare Airport that is the centerpiece of an $8.7 billion expansion project.

Studio ORD was one of five teams chosen as finalists to design the new terminal. Renderings of their proposals were unveiled in January.

Its airy, futuristic design includes indoor trees and grass in an homage to O’Hare’s roots as Orchard Field.

“The O’Hare Global Terminal and Concourse will be visitors’ first experience of Chicago. So it was vital that our design reflect our city’s diversity, creativity, and status as a contemporary, economically strong, global city,” Gang is quoted as saying on the Studio Gang website.

Every aspect of the design is “focused on creating a uniquely Chicago experience,” Gang was quoted as saying.

“It embodies the city’s fundamental geographic asset: a place of convergence of paths of movement both natural and manmade. Our design creates a new Chicago neighborhood that reflects the culture, traditions and diversity of the city. Its exposed structure, interior streets, and bustling activity express our city’s trajectory as a center of movement, exchange, and growth,” she said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel discussed the competition that included “five great teams from around the globe” at a transportation event at the Standard Club sponsored by Crain’s Chicago Business.

“We ran an international competition for a unique airport in a unique city known for its architectural taste,” the mayor said.

“The team that was selected also represents all parts of the city it’s a diverse team with a unique history in aviation and architecture.”

He added, “I’m going [out] on a limb. I don’t know this to be true. But, I also think it’s one of the first major terminals being built and led by a woman architectural firm in the world.”

The city will now enter into exclusive negotiations with Gang-led Studio ORD. It’s a partnership that includes: Solomon Cordwell Buenz; Corgan; Milhouse Engineering and Construction, and STL Architects.

A second team will be chosen from among the four remaining finalists to design a pair of satellite concourses expected to be built west of Terminal 1.

The mayor’s plan calls for demolishing Terminal 2 and replacing it with a new “global terminal” shared by United and American Airlines that would accept both domestic and international flights.

When that project is completed by 2028, O’Hare would become the nation’s first “global alliance hub” with domestic airlines and their international carrier partners all in the same terminal.

No longer would passengers connecting to international flights endure the delay and inconvenience of having to ride the O’Hare people mover to Terminal 5, also known as the international terminal.

With, what City Hall described as the “highest cumulative score,” Studio ORD was chosen by an evaluation committee composed of a “diverse group” with expertise in terminal construction, airport operations, architecture, planning and budgets. They had experience at more than 100 airports across the nation and around the world.

A request-for-proposals issued by the city called for the winner to be chosen based on multiple criteria, including its ability to meet budget and schedule requirements and airport regulatory mandates and deliver unprecedented local participation.

The description of the project on the Studio Gang website talks about a global terminal and global concourse that “celebrates Chicago’s history as a city shaped by lines of movement. … Like the confluence of the Chicago River, the design’s converging three branches create a central hub that establishes a vibrant new neighborhood in the heart of O’Hare’s campus.”

“Beneath the Oculus, a vibrant new neighborhood unfolds around an expansive Central Green that can support pop-up events, music, and informal gathering. The plantings extend through the terminal’s three branches, framing boulevards of restaurants, shops, and retail that together evoke a lively Chicago street,” the website states.

“Surrounding the Oculus, a pleated roof of long-span steel trusses clad in wood maximizes natural daylight and energy efficiency. The roof is supported by Y-shaped columns spaced over 100 feet apart that distribute the structural load to maximize open circulation and ensure flexibility to accommodate change over the terminal’s lifespan.”

The website notes that a “light-filled mezzanine above the concourse” would house ticketing and security for departing passengers.

“Culminating in a dramatic Overlook, the Mezzanine offers expansive views of the airfield beyond and of the neighborhood and gates below, helping passengers orient themselves and heightening the excitement of travel,” the website states.

On the day he pulled the plug on his own re-election bid, Emanuel said he wanted to pick an architect to design his $8.7 billion O’Hare Airport expansion project.

He made that one of four things he wanted to accomplish before leaving office in May, along with finishing the lakefront bike and running paths, nailing down an O’Hare express contract with Elon Musk and expanding the International Baccalaureate program at Chicago Public Schools.

The selection of an architect to design the new O’Hare terminal can now be crossed off the mayor’s to-do list. But the secretive selection process has raised questions.

Public feedback generated by models of the five finalist design was “taken into consideration.” But, it was not definitive.

And although 41,000 surveys were cast by residents and travelers to determine what amenities matter most, the results were not released.