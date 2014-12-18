AT&T launches faster business Internet service

AT&T Inc. is bringing to Chicago its new high-speed Internet service for business.

The company says AT&T Business Fiber provides upload and download speeds of 300 megabits per second. The service supports applications such as video conferencing, working in the cloud and disaster recovery.

“Businesses could download five gigabits of high-definition video in two minutes and better connect with their customers, business partners and suppliers,” AT&T Illinois president Paul La Schiazza said in a statement.

AT&T Business Fiber is already available in 17 cities, including St. Louis and Indianapolis.

Two months ago AT&T confirmed plans to expand its ultra-fast, all-fiber AT&T GigaPower network to Chicago. The network will deliver Internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second and AT&T’s most advanced TV services.